Priyanka Chopra-Malti Marie's cute snaps
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie arrived home after staying in the NICU for over 100 days and here's the first photo that the actress shared with her
Welcoming Home
This sweet photo of her daughter Malti Marie with her grandmother Madhu Chopra was dropped by Chopra on the occasion of her mother's birthday
With Nani
There's nothing cuter than a twinning moment between Malti Marie and her father Nick Jonas. This adorable snap was captured by Priyanka during the Father's Day celebration
Father's Day Click
Priyanka Chopra enjoyed some outdoorsy time in the sun alongside her daughter as wel as her bestie Tamanna and her godson
Enjoying Outdoors
Priyanka and Nick celebrated their daughter, Malti's six-month birthday in July along with the actress' own 40th birthday bash
Birthday Fun
Nothing like spending the weekend with your loved ones and Priyanka gave a cute glimpse of her daughter's Sunday with her furry friends in this sweet photo
Sunday Snap
Priyanka Chopra also dropped another sweet photo of Malti as the little one was seen enjoying some reading time
Reading Time
Priyanka Chopra's little girl is just like her mother and to prove the same, the actress dropped a photo of her baby girl wearing a "Desi Girl" onesie
Desi Girl
Priyanka Chopra also showcased an adorable polaroid click that captures her sweet family including husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie
Polaroid
At Chopra's 40th birthday bash, the mother-daughter duo were seen twinning in red and we can't get over the cuteness of this photo shared by her friend Tamanna
Matching in Red
