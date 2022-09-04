Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra-Malti Marie's cute snaps

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie arrived home after staying in the NICU for over 100 days and here's the first photo that the actress shared with her

Welcoming Home

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This sweet photo of her daughter Malti Marie with her grandmother Madhu Chopra was dropped by Chopra on the occasion of her mother's birthday

With Nani

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

There's nothing cuter than a twinning moment between Malti Marie and her father Nick Jonas. This adorable snap was captured by Priyanka during the Father's Day celebration

Father's Day Click

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed some outdoorsy time in the sun alongside her daughter as wel as her bestie Tamanna and her godson

Enjoying Outdoors

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka and Nick celebrated their daughter, Malti's six-month birthday in July along with the actress' own 40th birthday bash

Birthday Fun

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Nothing like spending the weekend with your loved ones and Priyanka gave a cute glimpse of her daughter's Sunday with her furry friends in this sweet photo

Sunday Snap

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra also dropped another sweet photo of Malti as the little one was seen enjoying some reading time

Reading Time

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's little girl is just like her mother and to prove the same, the actress dropped a photo of her baby girl wearing a "Desi Girl" onesie

Desi Girl

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra also showcased an adorable polaroid click that captures her sweet family including husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

Polaroid

Image: Tamanna Dutt Instagram

At Chopra's 40th birthday bash, the mother-daughter duo were seen twinning in red and we can't get over the cuteness of this photo shared by her friend Tamanna

Matching in Red

