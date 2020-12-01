Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' December 01, 2020
Nick Jonas and Priynka Chopra are one of the power couples in the entertainment industry
It all started in 2016 when Nick DM'ed her on Twitter
The actress then responded by telling him to text her instead and soon they began to know each other
In 2017, Nick and PeeCee met at Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
After that Nick had said to her, "You're real. Where have you been all my life?"
They then walked the red carpet together at Met Gala 2017 making their first public appearance together Image Credits : Getty Images
They lost touch after Met Gala 2017. However, they met again at Met Gala 2018 and it led to a new budding romance
Nick took PeeCee to Crete, where he popped the question after celebrating her 36th birthday
She even flaunted her engagement ring
They made their relationship official with a Roka ceremony in Mumbai
They got married as per the Christian and Hindu rituals on December 1 and 2, 2018
