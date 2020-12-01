Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas'

love story

December 01, 2020

Nick Jonas and Priynka Chopra are one of the power couples in the entertainment industry

It all started in 2016 when Nick DM'ed her on Twitter

The actress then responded by telling him to text her instead and soon they began to know each other

In 2017, Nick and PeeCee met at Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

After that Nick had said to her, "You're real. Where have you been all my life?"

They then walked the red carpet together at Met Gala 2017 making their first public appearance together

Image Credits : Getty Images

They lost touch after Met Gala 2017. However, they met again at Met Gala 2018 and it led to a new budding romance

Nick took PeeCee to Crete, where he popped the question after celebrating her 36th birthday

She even flaunted her engagement ring

They made their relationship official with a Roka ceremony in Mumbai

They got married as per the Christian and Hindu rituals on December 1 and 2, 2018

