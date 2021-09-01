Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas love story

Sep 01, 2021

The American singer, Nick Jonas made the first move texting Priyanka on Twitter

They started texting each other for several months and strengthened their friendship

Credits: Getty images
At the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty, Jonas got on one knee in front of the crowd gathered and said, “You're real. Where have you been all my life?”
Credits: Getty images

They were both invited to the Met Gala 2017 by Ralph Lauren where they made their first public appearance together which sparked rumours of them dating

Credits: Getty images

Jonas told in an interview with Vogue that after their Met Gala afterparty Priyanka “kind of knocked him off his feet”

Credits: Getty images

Around May 2018, they made their relationship official. Fans couldn’t keep calm knowing that these two superstars were seriously dating

The couple were often spotted together and also mingled well with each other's family members

Jonas went down on his knees again in London on her 36th birthday. Jonas had shut down a Tiffany & Co. outlet to select the ring for his lady love

Credits: Getty images

In August 2018, Priyanka and Jonas flew down to India and had an engagement ceremony in traditional Indian style

The couple got married in two different ceremonies, first in the traditional Indian way followed by a Christian wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace

The couple hosted four wedding receptions in different cities after their grand wedding

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here