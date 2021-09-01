Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas love story Sep 01, 2021
The American singer, Nick Jonas made the first move texting Priyanka on Twitter
They started texting each other for several months and strengthened their friendship Credits: Getty images
At the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty, Jonas got on one knee in front of the crowd gathered and said, “You're real. Where have you been all my life?” Credits: Getty images
They were both invited to the Met Gala 2017 by Ralph Lauren where they made their first public appearance together which sparked rumours of them dating Credits: Getty images
Jonas told in an interview with Vogue that after their Met Gala afterparty Priyanka “kind of knocked him off his feet” Credits: Getty images
Around May 2018, they made their relationship official. Fans couldn’t keep calm knowing that these two superstars were seriously dating
The couple were often spotted together and also mingled well with each other's family members
Jonas went down on his knees again in London on her 36th birthday. Jonas had shut down a Tiffany & Co. outlet to select the ring for his lady love Credits: Getty images
In August 2018, Priyanka and Jonas flew down to India and had an engagement ceremony in traditional Indian style
The couple got married in two different ceremonies, first in the traditional Indian way followed by a Christian wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace
The couple hosted four wedding receptions in different cities after their grand wedding
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla