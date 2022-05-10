Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
May 10, 2022
Heading 3
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on parenting
Becoming a Mother
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
In June 2018, Priyanka Chopra spoke about wanting to become a mother soon. She told People, "I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”
Priyanka Chopra spoke to the Sunday Times in January last year and revealed that she would love to have as many kids as she can
Image: Getty Images
More the Merrier
Nick Jonas spoke about embracing parenthood with Priyanka Chopra last year and told Extra, "We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything."
A Blessing
Image: Getty Images
Nick Jonas during an interaction with Spotify maintained that becoming a father has been a dream for him. He said, "I definitely want to be a father someday."
Image: Getty Images
Dream Role
Image: Getty Images
While discussing how they would come up with a baby name for their child, Nick told Extra that it would be a "family affair" with both sides of his and Priyanka's family making suggestions
Future Baby Names
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl in early 2022, but before that, the couple had spoken about how their schedules weren't suitable for them to become parents
The Right Time
Image: Getty Images
Nick had reacted to the idea of his future kids taking up singing like him and told E!'s Daily Pop, "If they want to be singers, I would tell them, 'Alright, let's give it a beat."
Kids' Future
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra spoke about her learning lesson as a new parent and revealed that she wants Nick and her child to choose their own path
New Parents
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Having kids has always been the plan for Priyanka and Nick. She also told Vanity Fair about the same saying that children are "a big part of our desire for the future."
Desired Future
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
A year after her wedding to Nick Jonas, Priyanka told Vogue that “Buying a home and having a baby" are on her to-do list
The to-do List
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kim Kardashian & Psalm West's cute snaps