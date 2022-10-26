Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
: PDA moments

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Sweet Kisses

There is nothing more romantic than a cute peck on the cheek, especially the way Priyanka and Nick do it in the perfect sunset setting by the beach

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Cosy Moments

This adorable photo captures Priyanka sweetly embracing Nick as he looks at her with a love-filled gaze. The duo look deeply in love

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

Birthday Love

Nick Jonas dropped this romantic snap of him and Priyanka sharing a kiss on the beach on her birthday and it's like a moment out of a fairytale

Image: Getty Images

Onstage PDA

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couldn't stop themselves from sharing a romantic moment on stage at the Global Citizen Festival 2022

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This cute selfie of Priyanka and Nick showcases them holding each other's hands sweetly while Chopra leans on his arm in the sweetest way

Holding Hands

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Romantic Selfie

This mirror selfie of Priyanka and Nick is beyond cute given how the couple is caught in an adorable moment as the singer shares a sweet kiss with his wifey

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Snack

This epic photo of Nick Jonas and his 'snack' wife Priyanka Chopra has been one of the hottest ones shared by the couple on their social media

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

Holiday Cheer

Priyanka and Nick posed perfectly for their holiday special click during Christmas last year as he gave her a cute kiss on the cheek

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram

Loved-Up Moment

This sweet photo was shared by Nick when Priyanka surprised him on his birthday and the two were captured in this loved-up moment during the celebration

Image: Getty Images

Red-Carpet Love

This adorable moment from the red carpet as the duo attended the BAFTA Awards still remains a favourite when it comes to the couple's cutest clicks

