Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
: PDA moments
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Sweet Kisses
There is nothing more romantic than a cute peck on the cheek, especially the way Priyanka and Nick do it in the perfect sunset setting by the beach
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Cosy Moments
This adorable photo captures Priyanka sweetly embracing Nick as he looks at her with a love-filled gaze. The duo look deeply in love
Image: Nick Jonas Instagram
Birthday Love
Nick Jonas dropped this romantic snap of him and Priyanka sharing a kiss on the beach on her birthday and it's like a moment out of a fairytale
Image: Getty Images
Onstage PDA
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couldn't stop themselves from sharing a romantic moment on stage at the Global Citizen Festival 2022
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This cute selfie of Priyanka and Nick showcases them holding each other's hands sweetly while Chopra leans on his arm in the sweetest way
Holding Hands
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Romantic Selfie
This mirror selfie of Priyanka and Nick is beyond cute given how the couple is caught in an adorable moment as the singer shares a sweet kiss with his wifey
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Snack
This epic photo of Nick Jonas and his 'snack' wife Priyanka Chopra has been one of the hottest ones shared by the couple on their social media
Image: Nick Jonas Instagram
Holiday Cheer
Priyanka and Nick posed perfectly for their holiday special click during Christmas last year as he gave her a cute kiss on the cheek
Image: Nick Jonas Instagram
Loved-Up Moment
This sweet photo was shared by Nick when Priyanka surprised him on his birthday and the two were captured in this loved-up moment during the celebration
Image: Getty Images
Red-Carpet Love
This adorable moment from the red carpet as the duo attended the BAFTA Awards still remains a favourite when it comes to the couple's cutest clicks
