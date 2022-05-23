Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 24, 2022
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: Romance rewind
Twitter DM
Image: Getty Images
Most girls would swoon if Nick Jonas rolled through their direct messages, but Priyanka Chopra kept her cool. He slid into the Quantico star’s DMs with a casual text
Although Nick and Priyanka had carried friendly conversations over text, it wasn’t until the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party that the two met in person for the first time
Image: Getty Images
First meet
The pair hung out a few times and ended up attending the Met Gala together that year. However, they both claimed they were "just friends" at the time
Red carpet appearance
Image: Getty Images
Between attending a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show together, this pair inadvertently confirmed their romance
Image: Getty Images
It's On
Image: Getty Images
In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka after two months of dating. In fact, the singer shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London to check out diamond engagement rings for her
She Said Yes
Image: Getty Images
The famous newlyweds, who tied the knot in two ceremonies in India, kept the celebrations going with a glamorous reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India
They Do!
Image: Getty Images
While celebrating their wedding reception in Mumbai, India, the Bollywood actress and Nick posed for beautiful photos during their ceremony
Look of Love
Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram
The couple celebrated two years of marriage with adoring posts on Instagram
Two years of wedded bliss
Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram
Nick and Priyanka are officially parents. On January 21, 2022, the couple announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy on Instagram
Jonas Baby
Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram
Three months after Nick and Priyanka welcomed their baby girl into the world, her name was finally revealed! The couple named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
