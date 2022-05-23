Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: Romance rewind

Twitter DM

Most girls would swoon if Nick Jonas rolled through their direct messages, but Priyanka Chopra kept her cool. He slid into the Quantico star’s DMs with a casual text

Although Nick and Priyanka had carried friendly conversations over text, it wasn’t until the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party that the two met in person for the first time

First meet

The pair hung out a few times and ended up attending the Met Gala together that year. However, they both claimed they were "just friends" at the time

Red carpet appearance

Between attending a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show together, this pair inadvertently confirmed their romance

It's On

In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka after two months of dating. In fact, the singer shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London to check out diamond engagement rings for her

She Said Yes

The famous newlyweds, who tied the knot in two ceremonies in India, kept the celebrations going with a glamorous reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India

They Do!

While celebrating their wedding reception in Mumbai, India, the Bollywood actress and Nick posed for beautiful photos during their ceremony

Look of Love

The couple celebrated two years of marriage with adoring posts on Instagram

Two years of wedded bliss

Nick and Priyanka are officially parents. On January 21, 2022, the couple announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy on Instagram

Jonas Baby

Three months after Nick and Priyanka welcomed their baby girl into the world, her name was finally revealed! The couple named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

