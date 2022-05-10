Entertainment

MAY 10, 2022

Priyanka Chopra’s 10 empowering quotes

On Self-belief

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

“Any transition is easier if you believe in yourself and your talent.”

“Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.”

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

On breaking limits

“You’ve got to teach yourself to take over the world.”

On world dominance

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

“After I won Miss India, I realized I do not like failing. I just like being the best. I hate being a loser. So I just have to keep winning.”

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

‘Like being the best’

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

“You need to feel comfortable. When you’re comfortable, you feel confident. And when you’re confident, the world is your oyster.”

‘World is your oyster’

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

“Ambition is a word associated with women negatively. People say she’s too ambitious. Why is that a bad thing?”

On women & ambition

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

“Life just keeps moving. You have to keep your blinkers on. Find what you do best and keep moving.”

‘Keep moving’

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

“It's okay to not know what you want - as long as you know what you don't want.”

On not knowing

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

“There's only one you. Understand who you are, your uniqueness.”

On uniqueness

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

“I think it’s great to be flawed. I am hugely flawed, and I like it this way. That’s the fun of life. You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you.”

On being flawed

