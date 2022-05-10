Entertainment
Pinkvilla Desk
MAY 10, 2022
Priyanka Chopra’s 10 empowering quotes
On Self-belief
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
“Any transition is easier if you believe in yourself and your talent.”
“Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
On breaking limits
“You’ve got to teach yourself to take over the world.”
On world dominance
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
“After I won Miss India, I realized I do not like failing. I just like being the best. I hate being a loser. So I just have to keep winning.”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
‘Like being the best’
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
“You need to feel comfortable. When you’re comfortable, you feel confident. And when you’re confident, the world is your oyster.”
‘World is your oyster’
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
“Ambition is a word associated with women negatively. People say she’s too ambitious. Why is that a bad thing?”
On women & ambition
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
“Life just keeps moving. You have to keep your blinkers on. Find what you do best and keep moving.”
‘Keep moving’
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
“It's okay to not know what you want - as long as you know what you don't want.”
On not knowing
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
“There's only one you. Understand who you are, your uniqueness.”
On uniqueness
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
“I think it’s great to be flawed. I am hugely flawed, and I like it this way. That’s the fun of life. You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you.”
On being flawed
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: A glimpse of Mira Rajput’s Dubai trip