Priyakshi Sharma

MAY 01, 2022

Priyanka Chopra’s leading men

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor have featured together in two movies: Barfi and Anjaana Anjaani. Both the films were liked by the audience

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka has also shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Don and Don 2

Shah Rukh Khan

Farhan Akhtar has been PeeCee’s leading man in 2 movies, namely, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky is Pink

Image: Pinkvilla

Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka and Ranveer too has shared screen space in two films- Bajirao Mastani and Gunday

Ranveer Singh

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Rajkummar Rao featured with Priyanka in the 2020 movie The White Tiger

Rajkummar Rao

Image: Pinkvilla

In Kaminey and Teri Meri Kahaani, we saw Priyanka share screen space with Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Hrithik Roshan 

PeeCee has also featured with Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath and Krrish

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Pinkvilla

John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra were seen together in Karama and Dostana

John Abraham

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress has also shared screen space with Junior B in films like Dostana, Drona, and Bluffmaster!

Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Pinkvilla

Salman and PeeCee have featured in films like Muhjse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq, and God Tussi Great Ho

Salman Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Chopra has done three films with Khiladi Kumar being her leading man and they are Andaaz, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Aitraaz and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Akshay Kumar

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka has also been paired opposite Harman Baweja in What’s Your Raashee and Love Story 2050

Harman Baweja

Image: Pinkvilla

Bobby and Priyanka have featured together in several movies in the 2000s. These include Barsaat, Chamku, and Kismat

Bobby Deol

Image: Irrfan Khan

The late actor Irrfan Khan and Priyanka were seen together in Saat Khoon Maaf

Irrfan Khan

