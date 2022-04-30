Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
MAY 01, 2022
Priyanka Chopra’s leading men
Ranbir Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor have featured together in two movies: Barfi and Anjaana Anjaani. Both the films were liked by the audience
Priyanka has also shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Don and Don 2
Shah Rukh Khan
Farhan Akhtar has been PeeCee’s leading man in 2 movies, namely, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky is Pink
Farhan Akhtar
Priyanka and Ranveer too has shared screen space in two films- Bajirao Mastani and Gunday
Ranveer Singh
Rajkummar Rao featured with Priyanka in the 2020 movie The White Tiger
Rajkummar Rao
In Kaminey and Teri Meri Kahaani, we saw Priyanka share screen space with Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
PeeCee has also featured with Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath and Krrish
Hrithik Roshan
John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra were seen together in Karama and Dostana
John Abraham
The actress has also shared screen space with Junior B in films like Dostana, Drona, and Bluffmaster!
Abhishek Bachchan
Salman and PeeCee have featured in films like Muhjse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq, and God Tussi Great Ho
Salman Khan
Chopra has done three films with Khiladi Kumar being her leading man and they are Andaaz, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Aitraaz and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Akshay Kumar
Priyanka has also been paired opposite Harman Baweja in What’s Your Raashee and Love Story 2050
Harman Baweja
Bobby and Priyanka have featured together in several movies in the 2000s. These include Barsaat, Chamku, and Kismat
Bobby Deol
The late actor Irrfan Khan and Priyanka were seen together in Saat Khoon Maaf
Irrfan Khan
