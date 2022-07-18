Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra’s pics with family

 Pinkvilla Desk

JULY 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This beautiful pic had Priyanka Chopra flashing a big smile as she posed with her mother and her daughter

Three generations

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka was seen painting the town red with her mushy romance as she kissed her main man during one of their vacations

Kiss of love

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This throwback pic had Priyanka Chopra celebrating her nani’s birthday with her mother and cousin

Childhood memories

This adorable pic had Priyanka posing as her mother Madhu clicked a quick selfie

Blurry but filled with love

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka was seen holding her younger brother Siddharth Chopra close to her as they posed for the camera

Posing with her brother

Image: Neelam Upadhyaya Instagram

Priyanka was all smiles as she celebrated Holi with Nick Jonas, mommy Madhu, brother Siddharth and his rumoured girlfriend Neelam

Holi celebrations

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This pic speaks volumes about Priyanka’s bond with her mother as they pose together. The peaceful smile on their face reveals how much they enjoy being with each other

Posing with mommy

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka shared a pic of her Holi celebrations with Nick and his parents in London

Holi celebrations in UK

Priyanka Chopra was seen holding her mother-in-law close to her as they posed together for a perfect click

All smiles with mother-in-law

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka and Nick made sure to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones

Christmas celebrations

