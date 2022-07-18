Heading 3
Priyanka Chopra’s pics with family
Pinkvilla Desk
JULY 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This beautiful pic had Priyanka Chopra flashing a big smile as she posed with her mother and her daughter
Three generations
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka was seen painting the town red with her mushy romance as she kissed her main man during one of their vacations
Kiss of love
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This throwback pic had Priyanka Chopra celebrating her nani’s birthday with her mother and cousin
Childhood memories
This adorable pic had Priyanka posing as her mother Madhu clicked a quick selfie
Blurry but filled with love
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka was seen holding her younger brother Siddharth Chopra close to her as they posed for the camera
Posing with her brother
Image: Neelam Upadhyaya Instagram
Priyanka was all smiles as she celebrated Holi with Nick Jonas, mommy Madhu, brother Siddharth and his rumoured girlfriend Neelam
Holi celebrations
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This pic speaks volumes about Priyanka’s bond with her mother as they pose together. The peaceful smile on their face reveals how much they enjoy being with each other
Posing with mommy
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka shared a pic of her Holi celebrations with Nick and his parents in London
Holi celebrations in UK
Priyanka Chopra was seen holding her mother-in-law close to her as they posed together for a perfect click
All smiles with mother-in-law
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka and Nick made sure to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones
Christmas celebrations
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Gen Z BFFs