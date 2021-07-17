Priyanka Chopra’s top 10 movies

Considered one of Priyanka Chopra's best performances to date, this movie is a beautiful tale of young Murphy or "Barfi". Priyanka plays the autistic Jhilmil
The Sky is Pink
This beautiful movie followed the short life of the young author, Aisha Chaudhury, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 18 after suffering for years from pulmonary fibrosis and Severe Combined Immunodeficiency. PeeCee played the role of her mother
Kaminey
Priyanka plays Sweety, a girl caught between two twins, Charlie and Guddu, in the dark underbelly of Mumbai's underworld. She is a firebrand who does her best to keep Guddu, whom she loves, out of trouble
Bajirao Mastani
This epic romance narrates the love story of Peshwa Baji Rao and the ethereally beautiful Marathi warrior princess, Mastani. Priyanka plays the Peshwa's first wife, Kashibai, who is heartbroken when Mastani turns up in the court, proclaiming to be married to him
Don 2
This is the hit sequel to Don, which ended with Roma realizing that the man she had loved as Vijay was the don all along, playing her and almost everyone else
Don
This is a remake of a 1970s super hit movie starring yesteryear Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. The movie revolves around the escapades of a mafia don. Priyanka plays the role of Roma, the Don’s love interest
Dil Dhadakne Do
Priyanka plays a successful entrepreneur in the film who has made it to the Forbes list of top entrepreneurs, solely on her own. However, in her personal life, she is not afforded the same respect. She finds herself in an unhappy marriage
Agneepath
Priyanka plays the love interest, Kaali of the lead protagonist, Vijay, a gangster with a tragic past who is out for the blood of the terrifying mafia don who had had his father killed
Fashion
A starry-eyed small-town girl, Meghna comes to the City of Dreams, Mumbai, and plunges into the highly competitive Mumbai fashion industry
Mary Kom
This biopic saw Priyanka slip into the shoes of the boxing champion Mary Kom, who was born and brought up in a poor family in rural Manipur in India