Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

SETEMBER 27, 2023

Priyanka Chopra's 10 Iconic Performances

Peecee gave a stellar performance as Peshwa Bajirao's first wife Kashibai in the period drama. From nailing expressions to perfecting the Marathi accent, the actress outshined the entire ensemble cast

Bajirao Mastani – Kashibai

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

Chopra shocked everyone with her portrayal of a naive and simple autistic young girl Jhilmil in the Anurag Basu-helmed film 

Barfi – Jhilmil

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

The actress perfectly showcased layers of emotions with her role as a famous supermodel Meghna Mathur 

Fashion – Meghna Mathur

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

It is only possible for a powerful performer like Priyanka to have unhesitantly gone through such a physical transformation. She wowed the audiences with the brilliant portrayal of boxing icon Mary Kom

Mary Kom – MC Mary Kom

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

In this Ruskin Bond adaptation, Peecee astonishingly portrayed a woman who is unlucky in love 

Khoon Maaf - Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

Chopra undertook the risk of essaying a negative character quite early in her career. Her portrayal of the cunning, bold and confident Sonia Roy undoubtedly stole the show 

Aitraaz – Mrs Sonia Roy

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

In this star-studded family drama, Mrs Jonas shined as an ambitious and troubled young entrepreneur named Ayesha Mehra

Dil Dhadakne Do – Ayesha Mehra

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

Despite a small screen timing, Priyanka showed off  her charm as a wicked and treacherous businesswoman Victoria Leeds in her Hollywood debut, Baywatch 

Baywatch- Victoria Leeds

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

In this biographical venture, PeeCee efficiently displayed an array of emotions as a struggling mother whose daughter has few days to live

The Sky Is Pink - Aditi Chaudhary

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

In this Farhan Akhtar directorial, Chopra proved her proficiency with a strong performance as a dashing lady cop Roma

Don – Roma

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

Pinkvilla

information source

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here