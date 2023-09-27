Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
SETEMBER 27, 2023
Priyanka Chopra's 10 Iconic Performances
Peecee gave a stellar performance as Peshwa Bajirao's first wife Kashibai in the period drama. From nailing expressions to perfecting the Marathi accent, the actress outshined the entire ensemble cast
Bajirao Mastani – Kashibai
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Chopra shocked everyone with her portrayal of a naive and simple autistic young girl Jhilmil in the Anurag Basu-helmed film
Barfi – Jhilmil
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The actress perfectly showcased layers of emotions with her role as a famous supermodel Meghna Mathur
Fashion – Meghna Mathur
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
It is only possible for a powerful performer like Priyanka to have unhesitantly gone through such a physical transformation. She wowed the audiences with the brilliant portrayal of boxing icon Mary Kom
Mary Kom – MC Mary Kom
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
In this Ruskin Bond adaptation, Peecee astonishingly portrayed a woman who is unlucky in love
Khoon Maaf - Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Chopra undertook the risk of essaying a negative character quite early in her career. Her portrayal of the cunning, bold and confident Sonia Roy undoubtedly stole the show
Aitraaz – Mrs Sonia Roy
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
In this star-studded family drama, Mrs Jonas shined as an ambitious and troubled young entrepreneur named Ayesha Mehra
Dil Dhadakne Do – Ayesha Mehra
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Despite a small screen timing, Priyanka showed off her charm as a wicked and treacherous businesswoman Victoria Leeds in her Hollywood debut, Baywatch
Baywatch- Victoria Leeds
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
In this biographical venture, PeeCee efficiently displayed an array of emotions as a struggling mother whose daughter has few days to live
The Sky Is Pink - Aditi Chaudhary
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
In this Farhan Akhtar directorial, Chopra proved her proficiency with a strong performance as a dashing lady cop Roma
Don – Roma
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
