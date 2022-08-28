Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra's beachwear collection

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Check out this easy-breezy black beachwear with a white coverall

Beauty in black

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka donned a deep-cut bralette top with denim shorts and we absolutely love this combo

Cool combination

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka strikes a pose as she enjoys her time in an infinity pool in Los Angeles

Water baby

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The actress soaks in the sun in a stylish mustard-coloured monokini with a round hat and sunglasses

Sunkissed

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

She flaunts her perfectly-toned bikini body in this hot combo of black and red beachwear

Beach babe

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

The actress looks hot in a black cutout monokini as she takes the sunbath

Bewitching in black

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Chill time

PeeCee never fails to impress her fans with her bikini photos

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

We are a fan of Priyanka for opting for this vibrant and colourful beachwear on one of her vacations

Vibe check

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The diva enjoys her time in a pretty neutral-coloured monokini

Vacay time

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

She donned black beachwear and we love it on Priyanka

That smile

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Hrithik Roshan is a mumma’s boy

Click Here