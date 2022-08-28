Heading 3
Priyanka Chopra's beachwear collection
Anjali Sinha
AUGUST 29, 2022
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Check out this easy-breezy black beachwear with a white coverall
Beauty in black
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka donned a deep-cut bralette top with denim shorts and we absolutely love this combo
Cool combination
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka strikes a pose as she enjoys her time in an infinity pool in Los Angeles
Water baby
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The actress soaks in the sun in a stylish mustard-coloured monokini with a round hat and sunglasses
Sunkissed
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
She flaunts her perfectly-toned bikini body in this hot combo of black and red beachwear
Beach babe
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The actress looks hot in a black cutout monokini as she takes the sunbath
Bewitching in black
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Chill time
PeeCee never fails to impress her fans with her bikini photos
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
We are a fan of Priyanka for opting for this vibrant and colourful beachwear on one of her vacations
Vibe check
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The diva enjoys her time in a pretty neutral-coloured monokini
Vacay time
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
She donned black beachwear and we love it on Priyanka
That smile
