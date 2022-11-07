Heading 3
Priyanka Chopra's
Best selfies
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Carfie
Priyanka Chopra shines vibrantly in a 'carfie' where she is seen wearing a green outfit, golden earrings and a neckpiece.
Looking radiant
Priyanka Chopra can be seen in a black ensemble and matching sunglasses. She accessorised it with a golden chain and sported pink lips.
Messy hair
Priyanka Chopra styled her hair in a beachy wave as she posed for a selfie rocking in a white shirt.
One with Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as she spent her weekend with her at their Los Angeles home.
Hubby love
Priyanka Chopra can't take her eyes off her husband Nick Jonas as they attend a friend's wedding.
Sun-kissed
Priyanka Chopra is basking in the summer sun as she enjoyed a getaway in the English countryside.
Pout it out
Priyanka Chopra shares a pouty selfie, in celebration of the last Monday of 2020.
Flaunting her new hair
Priyanka Chopra can be seen with a bright smile and with bangs as she flaunts her 'new' hair.
Pool-side selfie
Priyanka Chopra shared a sunny and bright new selfie as she basked in the Californian sun in a black polka-dotted top.
Bikini babe
Looking ultra-glamorous, Priyanka Chopra is seen dressed in a pastel pink swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline.