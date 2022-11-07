Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra's
 Best selfies

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Carfie

Priyanka Chopra shines vibrantly in a 'carfie' where she is seen wearing a green outfit, golden earrings and a neckpiece.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Looking radiant

Priyanka Chopra can be seen in a black ensemble and matching sunglasses. She accessorised it with a golden chain and sported pink lips.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Messy hair

Priyanka Chopra styled her hair in a beachy wave as she posed for a selfie rocking in a white shirt.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

One with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as she spent her weekend with her at their Los Angeles home.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Hubby love

Priyanka Chopra can't take her eyes off her husband Nick Jonas as they attend a friend's wedding.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Sun-kissed

Priyanka Chopra is basking in the summer sun as she enjoyed a getaway in the English countryside.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Pout it out

Priyanka Chopra shares a pouty selfie, in celebration of the last Monday of 2020. 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Flaunting her new hair

Priyanka Chopra can be seen with a bright smile and with bangs as she flaunts her 'new' hair.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Pool-side selfie

Priyanka Chopra shared a sunny and bright new selfie as she basked in the Californian sun in a black polka-dotted top.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Bikini babe

Looking ultra-glamorous, Priyanka Chopra is seen dressed in a pastel pink swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here