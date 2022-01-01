Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra's

million-dollar smile

 Anjali Sinha

SEPT 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Smile, please

Priyanka looks radiant in this snap as she laughs her heart out

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

What a couple

PeeCee always remains the happiest when she’s around her husband Nick Jonas

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Smiling heart

We love how carefree Priyanka is looking in this photo

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Pretty smiling face

Priyanka looks pleasant in this snap as she posed with a bright smile

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Fresh face

The diva aces the bare morning face look with her contagious smile

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Say cheese

Priyanka has always been a happy-go-lucky girl and this picture proves it

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

One with doggo

Priyanka is all smiles in this photo as she got reunited with her pet

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

She looks radiant and chirpy in this picture in which she donned a yellow outfit

Hello, Miss Sunshine

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Warm and fuzzy

She looks cute in this snap with her warm smile

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

One with bae

We are in awe of this cosy, happy picture of Priyanka and Nick

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha-Siddhanth Kapoor’s sibling love

Click Here