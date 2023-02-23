FEB 23, 2023
Priyanka Chopra's moments with Malti
The actress shared a video which is a compilation of moments with her daughter, and husband Nick Jonas
Video: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Loved ones
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka looks stunning in blue, red and white checked outfit as she holds Malti's walker while posing for camera
Perfect moments
The actress looks happy as she poses with her daughter Malti and husband Nick
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Family
Priyanka always loves to stay with her daughter just the way she is watching a sunset with her daughter Malti
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Together
Both mother and daughter are having the best time watching lighting together
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Winter days
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Reunion
The actress shared a cute picture of meeting her daughter after her India trip
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Festival
This is what we call a perfect family picture. Priyanka performs Diwali pooja with daughter Malti and husband Nick
Priyanka is saving all her precious moments with her daughter as these times will not return
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Time
A mother's hug is the warmest for any child
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Hold
