Heading 3

Akriti Anand

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 23, 2023

Priyanka Chopra's moments with Malti

The actress shared a video which is a compilation of moments with her daughter, and husband Nick Jonas

Video: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Loved ones

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 


Priyanka looks stunning in blue, red and white checked outfit as she holds Malti's walker while posing for camera

Perfect moments

Bollywood divas who worked in south

Kareena Kapoor’s jewellery collection


The actress looks happy as she poses with her daughter Malti and husband Nick

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Family

Priyanka always loves to stay with her daughter just the way she is watching a sunset with her daughter Malti

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Together

Both mother and daughter are having the best time watching lighting together

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Winter days

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Reunion

The actress shared a cute picture of meeting her daughter after her India trip

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Festival

This is what we call a perfect family picture. Priyanka performs Diwali pooja with daughter Malti and husband Nick

Priyanka is saving all her precious moments with her daughter as these times will not return

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Time

A mother's hug is the warmest for any child

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Hold

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here