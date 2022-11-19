Priyanka Chopra's
powerful performances
Anjali Sinha
NOV 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: IMDb
Fashion
PeeCee played a small-town girl who comes to a big city to live her dream of becoming a model. Priyanka’s acting won everyone’s hearts
Image: IMDb
Dostana
Priyanka’s desi girl avatar as Neha in the film was the quintessential example of a modern independent girl
Image: IMDb
Kaminey
The actress left a mark for herself as she aced the role of a street-smart girl in the film
Image: IMDb
7 Khoon Maaf
She played a femme fatale who longs for husbands and kills them and receives appreciation
Image: IMDb
Agneepath
Priyanka stole the limelight with her portrayal of a joyful girl in the film
Image: IMDb
Barfi!
She stunned everyone when she played the role of Jhilmil, an autistic person in the film
Image: IMDb
Mary Kom
The film is based on the life of a renowned boxer Mary Kom and Priyanka nailed the role like a pro
Image: IMDb
Dil Dhadakne Do
She was praised for her portrayal of Ayesha Mehra who’s a modern, independent woman. This is one of the most realistic characters ever
Image: IMDb
She played the brave role of Kashibai in the film and rightfully won the award of Best Supporting Actress too
Bajirao Mastani
Image: IMDb
The Sky Is Pink
Priyanka played Aditi Chaudhary, the mother of the motivational speaker Aisha and aced the role with her nuanced performance
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Kapoor’s fam-jam photos