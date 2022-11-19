Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra's

powerful performances

Anjali Sinha

NOV 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMDb

Fashion

PeeCee played a small-town girl who comes to a big city to live her dream of becoming a model. Priyanka’s acting won everyone’s hearts

Image: IMDb

Dostana

Priyanka’s desi girl avatar as Neha in the film was the quintessential example of a modern independent girl

Image: IMDb

Kaminey

The actress left a mark for herself as she aced the role of a street-smart girl in the film

Image: IMDb

7 Khoon Maaf

She played a femme fatale who longs for husbands and kills them and receives appreciation

Image: IMDb

Agneepath

Priyanka stole the limelight with her portrayal of a joyful girl in the film

Image: IMDb

Barfi!

She stunned everyone when she played the role of Jhilmil, an autistic person in the film

Image: IMDb

Mary Kom

The film is based on the life of a renowned boxer Mary Kom and Priyanka nailed the role like a pro

Image: IMDb

Dil Dhadakne Do

She was praised for her portrayal of Ayesha Mehra who’s a modern, independent woman. This is one of the most realistic characters ever

Image: IMDb

She played the brave role of Kashibai in the film and rightfully won the award of Best Supporting Actress too

Bajirao Mastani

Image: IMDb

The Sky Is Pink

Priyanka played Aditi Chaudhary, the mother of the motivational speaker Aisha and aced the role with her nuanced performance

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha Kapoor’s fam-jam photos

Click Here