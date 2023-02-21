FEB 21, 2023
Priyanka Chopra's Quotes On Success
“You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Be You
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
“I’m inspired by creative people because they add the colour and the emotions to our lives”
Creativity
“Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Act Brave
“I believe destiny and hard work go hand in hand. I was studying to be an engineer when my mom and my brother sent my pictures for the Miss India contest. I didn’t even know about it. If that isn’t destiny, what is?”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Believe In Hard Work
“When life gives you lemons, make grape juice, then sit back and let people wonder how you did it”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Be Smart
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Give Your Best
“You can’t control everything – you just have to do your best with every opportunity”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Financially Independent
“No matter where you go in life or who you get married to you have to be financially independent, whether you use it or not”
“No one can tell you how much you can do. You have to set your own standards”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Have Faith In Yourself
“Work hard, stay focused, and be committed. Most often than not, you’ll come out on top”
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Stay Focused
