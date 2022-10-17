Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra's
selfie game

Sneha Hiro

OCT 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The one with bae

Priyanka surely knows which angle is best for taking a selfie! She dropped a bomb picture with her bae Nick Jonas from a recent party

Video: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Parents day out

Not only PC takes cool selfies, but she slays in the video department too! The new parents in town were seen enjoying their ride in California

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Mommy-daughter goals

We can't stop swooning over this picture of Priyanka and her munchkin Malti Marie!

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Vacay goals

Priyanka shared a dreamy selfie from their trip to the Turks and Caicos islands with her man

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

When Priyanka gave a glimpse of her HAWT look from the sets of Citadel

Shoot life

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Sunshine girl

In this one, Priyanka used her car's rear-view mirror and on-point sunlight so aptly!

 Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Snack attack

Throwback to the time when a bikini-clad Priyanka turned a 'snack' for her husband!

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

BTS

When you are getting ready on the sets and you get a perfect glow because of the golden hour, just take a selfie!

Video: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Hair goals

Only if making a selfie video was as easy as Priyanka is making it look! PS: You can't miss her hair transformation

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Boss babe

Priyanka dished out major boss babe vibes in her all-white winter attire. Her dewy makeup and oversized sunnies have our attention

