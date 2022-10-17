Priyanka Chopra's
selfie game
Sneha Hiro
OCT 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The one with bae
Priyanka surely knows which angle is best for taking a selfie! She dropped a bomb picture with her bae Nick Jonas from a recent party
Video: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Parents day out
Not only PC takes cool selfies, but she slays in the video department too! The new parents in town were seen enjoying their ride in California
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Mommy-daughter goals
We can't stop swooning over this picture of Priyanka and her munchkin Malti Marie!
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Vacay goals
Priyanka shared a dreamy selfie from their trip to the Turks and Caicos islands with her man
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
When Priyanka gave a glimpse of her HAWT look from the sets of Citadel
Shoot life
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Sunshine girl
In this one, Priyanka used her car's rear-view mirror and on-point sunlight so aptly!
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Snack attack
Throwback to the time when a bikini-clad Priyanka turned a 'snack' for her husband!
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
BTS
When you are getting ready on the sets and you get a perfect glow because of the golden hour, just take a selfie!
Video: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Hair goals
Only if making a selfie video was as easy as Priyanka is making it look! PS: You can't miss her hair transformation
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Boss babe
Priyanka dished out major boss babe vibes in her all-white winter attire. Her dewy makeup and oversized sunnies have our attention
