May 28, 2022

Priyanka Chopra's sunglasses collection

Round sunglasses

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

A pair of round sunglasses are perfect for most face shapes but on Priyanka, it looks damn gorgeous

Honestly, PC looks like she's on a mission. Also, these pairs are best to hide a bad hangover

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Gorgeous frames

Priyanka surely knows how to nail her look with any pair of sunglasses that she owns

Glasses with traditionals

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka is a huge fan of sunglasses and this happens to be just one of them

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Oversized sunglasses

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

If you are looking for a pair of aviator sunglasses, this style is a good option. Not sure, if you can ace it just like Priyanka though

Aviators

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

These oversized sunglasses are perfect with beachwear. Priyanka's choice is definitely top-notch

Sunkissed

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is said to be a source of girl boss inspo for everything and after this picture, we can't agree more

Mirror selfie

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Looks like tinted sunglasses are one of the actor's favorites

Tinted sunglasses

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Oversized rectangular sunglasses

Priyanka looks oh so cute in these oversized rectangular sunglasses

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka's pair of sunnies are the perfect accessory to team with a cute dress

Perfect sunnies

