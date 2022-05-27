Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 28, 2022
Priyanka Chopra's sunglasses collection
Round sunglasses
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
A pair of round sunglasses are perfect for most face shapes but on Priyanka, it looks damn gorgeous
Honestly, PC looks like she's on a mission. Also, these pairs are best to hide a bad hangover
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Gorgeous frames
Priyanka surely knows how to nail her look with any pair of sunglasses that she owns
Glasses with traditionals
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka is a huge fan of sunglasses and this happens to be just one of them
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Oversized sunglasses
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
If you are looking for a pair of aviator sunglasses, this style is a good option. Not sure, if you can ace it just like Priyanka though
Aviators
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
These oversized sunglasses are perfect with beachwear. Priyanka's choice is definitely top-notch
Sunkissed
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is said to be a source of girl boss inspo for everything and after this picture, we can't agree more
Mirror selfie
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Looks like tinted sunglasses are one of the actor's favorites
Tinted sunglasses
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Oversized rectangular sunglasses
Priyanka looks oh so cute in these oversized rectangular sunglasses
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka's pair of sunnies are the perfect accessory to team with a cute dress
Perfect sunnies
