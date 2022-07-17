Heading 3
Priyanka Chopra's sweet family moments
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra gushed about her family being a part of her big moments and this photo with her mom Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas' parents from Matrix 4 premiere is a special one
Support System
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This photo of Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrating Diwali by performing a 'puja' together is a special moment
Diwali Festivities
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This sweet selfie of Priyanka with her sisters-in-law, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas captures the trio's amazing bond
The J Sisters
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is known to be extremely close to her mother Madhu Chopra and this goofy click of the duo is beyond sweet
One with Mom
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The first photo shared by Priyanka along with her baby girl Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas is a heartwarming snap
Baby Girl
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This throwback photo of Priyanka Chopra from her childhood with her father Ashok Chopra holds a special place in her heart
Daddy's Girl
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This cute click captures Priyanka Chopra in her aunt mode as she bonds with her adorable niece Sky Krishna
Aunt Mode
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka and Nick are also dog parents to their adorable pets, Diana, Gino and Panda and this photo captures their perfect portrait with them
With the Doggos
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra are the coolest siblings and this photo of the duo from their childhood is beyond adorable
Baby Bro
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra poses with mom Madhu Chopra, her brother and also cousin Parineeti Chopra for an amazing click of the "Chopra fam" as she calls it
The Chopra Fam
