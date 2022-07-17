Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra's sweet family moments

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra gushed about her family being a part of her big moments and this photo with her mom Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas' parents from Matrix 4 premiere is a special one

Support System

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This photo of Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrating Diwali by performing a 'puja' together is a special moment

Diwali Festivities

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This sweet selfie of Priyanka with her sisters-in-law, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas captures the trio's amazing bond

The J Sisters

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is known to be extremely close to her mother Madhu Chopra and this goofy click of the duo is beyond sweet

One with Mom

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The first photo shared by Priyanka along with her baby girl Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas is a heartwarming snap

Baby Girl 

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This throwback photo of Priyanka Chopra from her childhood with her father Ashok Chopra holds a special place in her heart

Daddy's Girl

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This cute click captures Priyanka Chopra in her aunt mode as she bonds with her adorable niece Sky Krishna

Aunt Mode

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka and Nick are also dog parents to their adorable pets, Diana, Gino and Panda and this photo captures their perfect portrait with them

With the Doggos

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra are the coolest siblings and this photo of the duo from their childhood is beyond adorable

Baby Bro

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra poses with mom Madhu Chopra, her brother and also cousin Parineeti Chopra for an amazing click of the "Chopra fam" as she calls it

The Chopra Fam

