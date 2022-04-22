Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 22, 2022
Priyanka & Nick: Relationship milestones
First Conversation
Image: Getty Images
It all started with a DM exchange on Twiter for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. He slid into Priyanka's DMs with a casual "we should meet" message
Even before they two became a couple, Priyanka and Nick made their red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala in 2017
Image: Getty Images
Red Carpet Appearance
Every love story needs a perfect proposal and Nick Jonas made a rather dreamy one as he shut down a Tiffany store to buy Priyanka’s engagement ring
Romantic Proposal
Image: Getty Images
The couple enjoyed a three-day wedding celebration that combined both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions. The couple celebrates their anniversary on December 1, 2018
Image: Getty Images
Lavish Wedding
Image: Getty Images
The couple returned for another Met Gala appearance, this time as a married couple in 2019 and took everyone's breath away with their looks
Met Gala Return
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka and Nick took their adorable romance to Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and rocked the red carpet looking like a couple madly in love
Cannes Romance
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
In 2019, the couple bought a lavish home for themselves in LA. The mansion reportedly costs a whopping USD 20 million
LA Home
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi with his wifey Priyanka Chopra in India in 2020. The couple even posed together for a cute click all smeared in colours
Holi Celebration
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The couple hosted their first Diwali bash at their LA home last year and it was a star-studded affair with the likes of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in attendance
Diwali Bash
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka and Nick announced the birth of their first baby together via surrogate in January 2022. As per reports, their daughter has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
Baby Daughter
