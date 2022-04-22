Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

April 22, 2022

Priyanka & Nick: Relationship milestones

First Conversation

Image: Getty Images

It all started with a DM exchange on Twiter for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. He slid into Priyanka's DMs with a casual "we should meet" message

Even before they two became a couple, Priyanka and Nick made their red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala in 2017

Image: Getty Images

Red Carpet Appearance

Every love story needs a perfect proposal and Nick Jonas made a rather dreamy one as he shut down a Tiffany store to buy Priyanka’s engagement ring

Romantic Proposal

Image: Getty Images

The couple enjoyed a three-day wedding celebration that combined both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions. The couple celebrates their anniversary on December 1, 2018

Image: Getty Images

Lavish Wedding

Image: Getty Images

The couple returned for another Met Gala appearance, this time as a married couple in 2019 and took everyone's breath away with their looks

Met Gala Return

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka and Nick took their adorable romance to Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and rocked the red carpet looking like a couple madly in love

Cannes Romance

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

In 2019, the couple bought a lavish home for themselves in LA. The mansion reportedly costs a whopping USD 20 million

LA Home

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi with his wifey Priyanka Chopra in India in 2020. The couple even posed together for a cute click all smeared in colours

Holi Celebration

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The couple hosted their first Diwali bash at their LA home last year and it was a star-studded affair with the likes of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in attendance

Diwali Bash

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka and Nick announced the birth of their first baby together via surrogate in January 2022. As per reports, their daughter has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Baby Daughter

