Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
SETEMBER 27, 2023
Priyanka-Nick's 10 Most-Romantic Moment
The Jealous singer proposed to his ladylove in the most romantic way on her birthday with a gorgeous Tiffany & Co. ring
The Proposal
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The lovely couple made a lifelong commitment in an intimate traditional roka ceremony in India
Enchanting Engagement
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Our Desi Girl embarked on the journey of happily ever after with her prince Charming twice in a traditional Hindu and Christian ceremony. Their wedding was nothing less than royalty
Happily Ever After
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The couple celebrated their first Karva Chauth in the most classic yet romantic way
First Karva Chauth
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Priyanka and Nick marked their first Diwali as a married couple in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The American singer full-heartedly embraced Indian culture for his stunning wife
First Diwali
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The singer dedicated his song 'Spaceman' as a love letter to his ladylove
Spaceman
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Nick shows his caring side by becoming an umbrella holder for his lovely wife who was busy handling her stunning outfit at the 2018 Cannes
The Cannes Moment
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The charming couple take a new step in their relationship by welcoming their precious little angel Malti Marie in January 2022
Proud Parents
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The duo are undoubtedly each other's biggest cheerleaders
Cheering Each Other
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The way the couple look at each other's eyes shows how madly in love they are
Madly in Love
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
