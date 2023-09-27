Heading 3

Priyanka-Nick's 10 Most-Romantic Moment

The Jealous singer proposed to his ladylove in the most romantic way on her birthday with a gorgeous Tiffany & Co. ring

The Proposal

The lovely couple made a lifelong commitment in an intimate traditional roka ceremony in India 

Enchanting Engagement 

Our Desi Girl embarked on the journey of happily ever after with her prince Charming twice in a traditional Hindu and Christian ceremony. Their wedding was nothing less than royalty 

Happily Ever After

The couple celebrated their first Karva Chauth in the most classic yet romantic way 

First Karva Chauth

Priyanka and Nick marked their first Diwali as a married couple in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The American singer full-heartedly embraced Indian culture for his stunning wife 

First Diwali

The singer dedicated his song 'Spaceman' as a love letter to his ladylove

Spaceman 

Nick shows his caring side by becoming an umbrella holder for his lovely wife who was busy handling her stunning outfit at the 2018 Cannes 

The Cannes Moment 

The charming couple take a new step in their relationship by welcoming their precious little angel Malti Marie in January 2022

Proud Parents 

The duo are undoubtedly each other's biggest cheerleaders 

Cheering Each Other 

The way the couple look at each other's eyes shows how madly in love they are 

Madly in Love 

