Heading 3

Priyanka & Nick's best vacation clicks

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a stunning photo of herself and Nick Jonas from their island vacay. The duo could be seated on a cruise ride during the same

Island Vacay

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

There's nothing more romantic than a walk on the beach and Priyanka and Nick surely know how to click a perfect click when doing the same

Beach Walks

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

There's nothing cuter than sporting matching outfits when on a vacation and Priyanka and Nick make it look the best

Twinning in red 

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka and Nick couldn't take their eyes off each other as they posed for a click in an amazingly cosy background during one of their outings

Outdoorsy Click

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The couple who ringed in their 2020 Christmas in London were adorably dressed as they stepped out for a walk with their pet in a festive look

London Christmas

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

There's nothing more peaceful than enjoying horseback rides on a beach and Priyanka and Nick show it could be the perfect romantic outing for a couple

Horseback Rides

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra had also given a glimpse of her Switzerland vacation with Nick and this click of the duo from their skiing adventure is beyond cute

Swiss Holiday

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka and Nick enjoy having a good time with friends and this photo gives a glimpse of when they enjoyed a beach outing with their close ones

Vacay With Friends

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Floriday vacation from 2019 consisted of this loved-up moment that the couple shared while being out in the blue waters

Loved Up Moment

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This click of Priyanka and Nick from an unknown destination is beyond sweet as it captures them in a cosy embrace

Sweet Embraces

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Khloe Kardashian's relationship quotes

Click Here