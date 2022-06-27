Heading 3
Priyanka & Nick's best vacation clicks
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Priyanka Chopra recently shared a stunning photo of herself and Nick Jonas from their island vacay. The duo could be seated on a cruise ride during the same
Island Vacay
There's nothing more romantic than a walk on the beach and Priyanka and Nick surely know how to click a perfect click when doing the same
Beach Walks
There's nothing cuter than sporting matching outfits when on a vacation and Priyanka and Nick make it look the best
Twinning in red
Priyanka and Nick couldn't take their eyes off each other as they posed for a click in an amazingly cosy background during one of their outings
Outdoorsy Click
The couple who ringed in their 2020 Christmas in London were adorably dressed as they stepped out for a walk with their pet in a festive look
London Christmas
There's nothing more peaceful than enjoying horseback rides on a beach and Priyanka and Nick show it could be the perfect romantic outing for a couple
Horseback Rides
Priyanka Chopra had also given a glimpse of her Switzerland vacation with Nick and this click of the duo from their skiing adventure is beyond cute
Swiss Holiday
Priyanka and Nick enjoy having a good time with friends and this photo gives a glimpse of when they enjoyed a beach outing with their close ones
Vacay With Friends
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Floriday vacation from 2019 consisted of this loved-up moment that the couple shared while being out in the blue waters
Loved Up Moment
This click of Priyanka and Nick from an unknown destination is beyond sweet as it captures them in a cosy embrace
Sweet Embraces
