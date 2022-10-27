Heading 3
Priyanka-Nick's
romantic pics
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Can't take eyes off each other
Priyanka Chopra can be seen all happy in Nick Jonas’ arms as she donned a pink bikini as they enjoyed their vacation in Miami.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Red hot date night
Priyanka Chopra in a red dress is seen laughing as Nick Jonas served the camera a sly look.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Kiss of love
Priyanka Chopra plants a kiss on Nick Jonas' cheek with the sun setting in the background as they enjoyed the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Easter bunnies
Priyanka Chopra celebrated Easter with Nick Jonas in a yellow crop shirt and skirt set as they posed in front of giant bunny ears.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Holi vibes
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a kiss as they celebrated Holi at their Los Angeles home in 2022 after they became parents.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
New Years on a Yacht
Priyanka Chopra is seen cuddling with Nick Jonas as they rang in 2022 in style on a yacht.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Valentine forever
Priyanka Chopra shared an unseen picture of herself and Nick Jonas as they celebrated Valentine's Day in 2021.
Source: Chase Foster Photography
Celebrating Diwali together
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali 2020 in London, where, she was seen in a Sabyasachi saree.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
1st picture together
Priyanka Chopra shared the first picture from her first date at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Taking vacays together
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen living in the moment as they posed for a picture together in a dreamy background.