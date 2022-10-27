Heading 3

Priyanka-Nick's
romantic pics

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Can't take eyes off each other 

Priyanka Chopra can be seen all happy in Nick Jonas’ arms as she donned a pink bikini as they enjoyed their vacation in Miami.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

 Red hot date night

Priyanka Chopra in a red dress is seen laughing as Nick Jonas served the camera a sly look.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Kiss of love

Priyanka Chopra plants a kiss on Nick Jonas' cheek with the sun setting in the background as they enjoyed the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Easter bunnies

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Easter with Nick Jonas in a yellow crop shirt and skirt set as they posed in front of giant bunny ears.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

 Holi vibes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a kiss as they celebrated Holi at their Los Angeles home in 2022 after they became parents.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

New Years on a Yacht

Priyanka Chopra is seen cuddling with Nick Jonas as they rang in 2022 in style on a yacht. 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Valentine forever

Priyanka Chopra shared an unseen picture of herself and Nick Jonas as they celebrated Valentine's Day in 2021.

Source: Chase Foster Photography

Celebrating Diwali together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali 2020 in London, where, she was seen in a Sabyasachi saree.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

1st picture together

Priyanka Chopra shared the first picture from her first date at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Taking vacays together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen living in the moment as they posed for a picture together in a dreamy background.

