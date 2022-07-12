Heading 3
Priyanka to Sara:
Celebs in vacay mode
Sampriti Dutta
JULY 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka loves to go on vacations and re-fuel herself. Of course, beaches are on of her go to spot
Anushka Sharma
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is a globe trotter. A few days ago, she went to Istanbul and blessed our feeds with gorgeous pictures
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka is a sucker for couples’ trip along with Nick Jonas. Here the cute duo went to an island for a romantic getaway
Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt loves the sun. She always soaks up on vitamin D during her trips and posts sun-kissed selfies
Alia Bhatt
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
A while back, Janhvi went to Ooty to accompany her sister Khushi who was shooting for The Archies. Janhvi’s beautiful pictures made us go ‘wow’
Janhvi Kapoor
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
While Kriti went to the hills for one of her work trips, she made sure to enjoy its beauty and even shared this aesthetic reel
Kriti Sanon
Photo: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira is currently on a family vacation with Shahid Kapoor and the kids in Europe and their pictures are beyond wonderful!
Mira Rajput
Malaika jetted off to Paris with Arjun Kapoor for his 37th birthday celebration
Malaika Arora
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani’s beach vacations photos always make us envy. Moreover, she has the best bikini collection
Disha Patani
Photo: Tara Sutaria Instagram
In April, Tara went to Maldives along with her beau Aadar and made an adorable friend there, Hermy- the hermit crab
Tara Sutaria
