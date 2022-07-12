Heading 3

Priyanka to Sara:
 Celebs in vacay mode

Sampriti Dutta

JULY 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka loves to go on vacations and re-fuel herself. Of course, beaches are on of her go to spot

Anushka Sharma

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is a globe trotter. A few days ago, she went to Istanbul and blessed our feeds with gorgeous pictures

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka is a sucker for couples’ trip along with Nick Jonas. Here the cute duo went to an island for a romantic getaway

Priyanka Chopra

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt loves the sun. She always soaks up on vitamin D during her trips and posts sun-kissed selfies

Alia Bhatt

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

A while back, Janhvi went to Ooty to accompany her sister Khushi who was shooting for The Archies. Janhvi’s beautiful pictures made us go ‘wow’

Janhvi Kapoor

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

While Kriti went to the hills for one of her work trips, she made sure to enjoy its beauty and even shared this aesthetic reel

Kriti Sanon

Photo: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira is currently on a family vacation with Shahid Kapoor and the kids in Europe and their pictures are beyond wonderful!

Mira Rajput

Malaika jetted off to Paris with Arjun Kapoor for his 37th birthday celebration

Malaika Arora

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani’s beach vacations photos always make us envy. Moreover, she has the best bikini collection

Disha Patani

Photo: Tara Sutaria Instagram

In April, Tara went to Maldives along with her beau Aadar and made an adorable friend there, Hermy- the hermit crab

Tara Sutaria 

