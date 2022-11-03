Heading 3

Priyanka to Arjun:
B-town stars' tattoos

Lubna Khan

Nov 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar’s tattoo

Akshay Kumar has his wife Twinkle Khanna’s nickname ‘Tina’ tattooed on his shoulder.

Image: Divya Akhouri

Priyanka Chopra’s hand tattoo

Priyanka Chopra has a hand tattoo that reads ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ in her late father’s handwriting, and she often flaunts the tattoo on Instagram.

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's ankle tattoo

Priyanka Chopra got three paws inked on her right foot, and dedicated it to her three dogs- Diana, Gino and Panda.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s arm tattoo

Janhvi Kapoor has a tattoo on her arm that reads ‘I love you my labbu’ in her late mother Sridevi’s handwriting.

Image: Visual Affairs photography

Janhvi Kapoor’s inner wrist tattoo

Janhvi Kapoor has a tiny evil eye tattoo on her inner wrist, and her sister Khushi Kapoor also got a matching one!

Video: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor’s tattoo dedicated to his sister Anshula

Arjun Kapoor shared this video with the caption, “She is the Ace up my sleeve @anshulakapoor & I, intertwined forever in life & also by the letter A.”

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor’s second tattoo

Arjun Kapoor mentioned that his second tattoo is ‘Per Ardua Ad Astra’ in Latin which means ‘through adversity to the stars’, in English.

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Shibani Dandekar gets Farhan Akhtar’s name inked

Last year, Shibani Dandekar shared a picture that showed Farhan’s name tattooed on the side of her neck.

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza’s ‘Azaad’ tattoo

In 2019, Dia Mirza shared pictures as she got a tattoo for the first time. The tattoo reads  'aazad' in the Devanagari script. 

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Sushmita Sen’s arm tattoo

Sushmita Sen’s tattoo reads ‘Aut Viam Inveniam Aut Faciam’ and it means, ‘I will find a way or make my own’.

