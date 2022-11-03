Heading 3
Priyanka to Arjun:
B-town stars' tattoos
Lubna Khan
Nov 03, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar’s tattoo
Akshay Kumar has his wife Twinkle Khanna’s nickname ‘Tina’ tattooed on his shoulder.
Image: Divya Akhouri
Priyanka Chopra’s hand tattoo
Priyanka Chopra has a hand tattoo that reads ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ in her late father’s handwriting, and she often flaunts the tattoo on Instagram.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra's ankle tattoo
Priyanka Chopra got three paws inked on her right foot, and dedicated it to her three dogs- Diana, Gino and Panda.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor’s arm tattoo
Janhvi Kapoor has a tattoo on her arm that reads ‘I love you my labbu’ in her late mother Sridevi’s handwriting.
Image: Visual Affairs photography
Janhvi Kapoor’s inner wrist tattoo
Janhvi Kapoor has a tiny evil eye tattoo on her inner wrist, and her sister Khushi Kapoor also got a matching one!
Video: Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor’s tattoo dedicated to his sister Anshula
Arjun Kapoor shared this video with the caption, “She is the Ace up my sleeve @anshulakapoor & I, intertwined forever in life & also by the letter A.”
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor’s second tattoo
Arjun Kapoor mentioned that his second tattoo is ‘Per Ardua Ad Astra’ in Latin which means ‘through adversity to the stars’, in English.
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Shibani Dandekar gets Farhan Akhtar’s name inked
Last year, Shibani Dandekar shared a picture that showed Farhan’s name tattooed on the side of her neck.
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza’s ‘Azaad’ tattoo
In 2019, Dia Mirza shared pictures as she got a tattoo for the first time. The tattoo reads 'aazad' in the Devanagari script.
Click Here
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita Sen’s arm tattoo
Sushmita Sen’s tattoo reads ‘Aut Viam Inveniam Aut Faciam’ and it means, ‘I will find a way or make my own’.