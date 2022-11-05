Heading 3

Priyanka to Rani:
 Stars who played cops

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 05, 2022

Entertainment

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Source: IMDb

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam played the role of a female fierce cop Jyoti in Dasvi, who inspires Abhishek Bachchan’s character to pass his exam. 

Source: IMDb

 Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji played the role of a tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani, who deals with child trafficking and her swag was on point.

Source: IMDb

Tabu

Tabu in Drishyam played the role of police officer Meera Deshmukh whose son goes missing and looks into the circumstances behind the death of her son.

Source: IMDb

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra plays a Superintendent of Police, Abha Mathur of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in Jai Gangaajal.

Source: IMDb

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the web series Delhi Crime and she nailed the role to perfection.

Source: IMDb

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon essayed the role of Kasturi Dogra in the crime thriller Aranyak and it was surely a treat to watch her as a cop.

Source: Yash Raj Films

Bipasha Basu

Looking hot as ever, Bipasha Basu played the role of a police officer named Shonali Bose in Dhoom 2.

Source: Netflix

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa played an IPS officer in Nikamma, who is on a secret mission to collect proof against an MLA for his misdeeds.

Source: IMDb

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen played a never-seen-before tough cop in the 2003 film, Samay: When Time Strikes. 

Source: IMDb

 Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit played the role of an undercover cop, who goes undercover to catch a criminal Ballu aka Sanjay Dutt in Khalnayak.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here