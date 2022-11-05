Heading 3
Priyanka to Rani:
Stars who played cops
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 05, 2022
Entertainment
Source: IMDb
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam played the role of a female fierce cop Jyoti in Dasvi, who inspires Abhishek Bachchan’s character to pass his exam.
Source: IMDb
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji played the role of a tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani, who deals with child trafficking and her swag was on point.
Source: IMDb
Tabu
Tabu in Drishyam played the role of police officer Meera Deshmukh whose son goes missing and looks into the circumstances behind the death of her son.
Source: IMDb
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra plays a Superintendent of Police, Abha Mathur of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in Jai Gangaajal.
Source: IMDb
Shefali Shah
Shefali Shah played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the web series Delhi Crime and she nailed the role to perfection.
Source: IMDb
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon essayed the role of Kasturi Dogra in the crime thriller Aranyak and it was surely a treat to watch her as a cop.
Source: Yash Raj Films
Bipasha Basu
Looking hot as ever, Bipasha Basu played the role of a police officer named Shonali Bose in Dhoom 2.
Source: Netflix
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa played an IPS officer in Nikamma, who is on a secret mission to collect proof against an MLA for his misdeeds.
Source: IMDb
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen played a never-seen-before tough cop in the 2003 film, Samay: When Time Strikes.
Source: IMDb
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit played the role of an undercover cop, who goes undercover to catch a criminal Ballu aka Sanjay Dutt in Khalnayak.