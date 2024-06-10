Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

JUNE 10, 2024

Priyanka to Tapsee: Actors who played sportswoman 


A number of Bollywood divas have portrayed fierce and rugged sportswomen roles on the screen. Let’s take a look at some of them

 Actresses who played athletes

Priyanka Chopra essayed the role of Mary Kom in her biographical drama 

Priyanka Chopra 

Anushka Sharma played a wrestler in Sultan. She is also doing the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, Chakda Xpress 

 Anushka Sharma 

Tapsee Pannu has done multiple Sports movies, including Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, and Saand Ki Aankh 

 Tapsee Pannu 

Parineeti Chopra played the role of Saina Nehwal in her biopic drama helmed by Amol Gupte 

Parineeti Chopra 

Alia Bhatt played a Bihari hockey player in Udta Punjab who later subjected to drugs addiction 

Alia Bhatt 

Fatima Sana Shaikh debuted in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Dangal. The actress had played a wrestler in the movie 

Fatima Sana Shaikh 

Saina Nehwal too marked her Bollywood debut with Dangal. She also played a wrestler in the movie 

 Saina Nehwal 

Bhumi Pednekar played a shooter in Saand Ki Aankh co-starring Taapsee Pannu 

Bhumi Pednekar 

Rashmika Mandanna did the role of a cricketer in Telugu movie Dear Comrade, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna 

