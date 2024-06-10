Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
ENTERTAINMENT
JUNE 10, 2024
Priyanka to Tapsee: Actors who played sportswoman
A number of Bollywood divas have portrayed fierce and rugged sportswomen roles on the screen. Let’s take a look at some of them
Actresses who played athletes
Image source- Imdb
Image source- Imdb
Priyanka Chopra essayed the role of Mary Kom in her biographical drama
Priyanka Chopra
Anushka Sharma played a wrestler in Sultan. She is also doing the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, Chakda Xpress
Image source- Imdb
Anushka Sharma
Tapsee Pannu has done multiple Sports movies, including Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, and Saand Ki Aankh
Image source- Imdb
Tapsee Pannu
Parineeti Chopra played the role of Saina Nehwal in her biopic drama helmed by Amol Gupte
Image source- Imdb
Parineeti Chopra
Alia Bhatt played a Bihari hockey player in Udta Punjab who later subjected to drugs addiction
Image source- Imdb
Alia Bhatt
Fatima Sana Shaikh debuted in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Dangal. The actress had played a wrestler in the movie
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Image source- Imdb
Saina Nehwal too marked her Bollywood debut with Dangal. She also played a wrestler in the movie
Saina Nehwal
Image source- Imdb
Bhumi Pednekar played a shooter in Saand Ki Aankh co-starring Taapsee Pannu
Bhumi Pednekar
Image source- Imdb
Rashmika Mandanna did the role of a cricketer in Telugu movie Dear Comrade, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna
Image source- Imdb
