BTS‘ SUGA is currently on his SUGA | Agust D “D-DAY” TOUR IN US
After departing from the US, his world tour will proceed through Asia, with his first stop being Jakarta, Indonesia for performances at the ICE BSD Hall 5-6
The first performance is on May 26, iME ID is already urging Indonesian ARMYs to follow health protocols and check the prohibited items for SUGA | Agust D ‘D-DAY’ TOUR in Jakarta for their convenience and safety
The concert will have strict protocols, including a list of prohibited items, and attendees must wear masks and be vaccinated
Oversized bags, long objects like umbrellas and chairs, food, drinks, and even tumblers will not be allowed inside the concert venue
Selfie sticks, tripods, and professional camera equipment are prohibited, and tablets must be left at home. Mobile phones are the preferred device for concert-goers to bring with them
Noise devices as well as potentially harmful items, including sharp objects, drugs, cigarettes, and other flammable products, are prohibited
ARMYs are surprised to learn that many fan items, such as oversized fans or pickets, large headbands, flags, and costumes, will not be permitted at SUGA’s concert
Wedding veils and headbands are not allowed at SUGA’s concerts. Many ARMYs plan to dress up in wedding attire and bring signs with the popular meme "Yoongi, marry me."
Since the venue is small, this list is ultimately for the best of everyone! Have a great time
