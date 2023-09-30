Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 30, 2023
Prominent Films Releasing in Oct 2023
The month of October begins with a soft and sweet love story, Dono marking the debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon. Dono is all set to release in theaters on October 5
Dono
Image: IMDb
Akshay Kumar is coming back with another rescue mission film titled, Mission Raniganj. Set to release in cinemas on October 6, the movie is based on the true incident of Raniganj coal mine
Mission Raniganj
Image: IMDb
It is a sex-comedy featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Anil Kapoor. Presently winning hearts at the film festivals, the movie is all set to release on October 6 in theaters
Image: IMDb
Thank You For Coming
Another women centric film starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi are coming together for a motorbike trip based film. It is set to release in theaters on October 13
Dhak Dhak
Image: IMDb
Leo
Image: IMDb
Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited movie, Leo is releasing in theaters on October 19. The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead
Tiger Nageswara Rao
Image: IMDb
Ravi Teja's Pan-India venture, Tiger Nageswara Rao is officially scheduled to release in the theaters on October 19
Bhagavanth Kesari
Image: IMDb
Nandamuri Balakrishna's mass action drama is also coming in the same weekend. It is set to release on October 19
Starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead, Ganapath Part 1 is coming in theaters on October 20
Ganapath Part 1
Image: IMDb
Kangana Ranaut is also coming up with her action film based on fighter planes. Tejas is officially announced to release on October 20
Tejas
Image: IMDb
The sequel of musical rom-com, Yaariyan is all set to return with a new star cast including Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Meezan Jafri, and, Yash Dasgupta on October 20
Yaariyan 2
Image: IMDb
Based on a true story, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next directorial film is scheduled to release on October 27. The movie stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role
12th Fail
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.