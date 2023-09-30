Heading 3

Prominent Films Releasing in Oct 2023

The month of October begins with a soft and sweet love story, Dono marking the debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon. Dono is all set to release in theaters on October 5

Dono 

Akshay Kumar is coming back with another rescue mission film titled, Mission Raniganj. Set to release in cinemas on October 6, the movie is based on the true incident of Raniganj coal mine

Mission Raniganj

It is a sex-comedy featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Anil Kapoor. Presently winning hearts at the film festivals, the movie is all set to release on October 6 in theaters

Thank You For Coming

Another women centric film starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi are coming together for a motorbike trip based film. It is set to release in theaters on October 13

Dhak Dhak

Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited movie, Leo is releasing in theaters on October 19. The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Ravi Teja's Pan-India venture, Tiger Nageswara Rao is officially scheduled to release in the theaters on October 19

Bhagavanth Kesari 

Nandamuri Balakrishna's mass action drama is also coming in the same weekend. It is set to release on October 19

Starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead, Ganapath Part 1 is coming in theaters on October 20

Ganapath Part 1

Kangana Ranaut is also coming up with her action film based on fighter planes. Tejas is officially announced to release on October 20

Tejas

The sequel of musical rom-com, Yaariyan is all set to return with a new star cast including Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Meezan Jafri, and, Yash Dasgupta on October 20

 Yaariyan 2

Based on a true story, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next directorial film is scheduled to release on October 27. The movie stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role

12th Fail

