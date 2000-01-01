Entertainment

Prerna Verma

APR 07, 2022

Proof that Alia Bhatt is a family person

Sisters who travel together stay together

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt share a great bond and their love is beyond measure. Well, the actress often makes it a point to take a trip with Shaheen to spend sister time

Purest love

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia loves her mom and the smile on her face in this picture as she hugs her says it all

Alia never misses a chance to be with papa Mahesh Bhatt and no matter how old she grows, the actress will always be his little girl

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Daddy’s little girl

Alia is even close to her elder sister Pooja Bhatt and this picture shows that they get along well

Priceless moments with big sister

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

When we talk about family, how can we miss Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon become an integral part of her life after their wedding

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her heart

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia values her friendships as much as she values her family, and that is why her bond with her childhood friend is still strong

Friends like family

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia is a cat person and keeps sharing adorable pictures with her cats

Love for pets

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Look at the gorgeous mother-daughter trio. This is a picture shows that they share an unbreakable bond

The unbreakable trio

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia shares a very warm bond with her to-be mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Bond with Neetu Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Here's a beautiful picture of Alia and Mahesh who are also friends rather than being a typical daughter and father

Friend like father

