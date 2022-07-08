Heading 3
Proof Alia Bhatt would be a stylish mom
Anjali Sinha
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Mom-to-be looked gorgeous in this white saree with tiny, colourful polka dots detailing
Pristine in white
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia’s style is all about minimalism which she carries with graces and this metallic saree is proof of it
Chic & classy
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Gully Boy actress definitely knows how to ace off-duty look as she donned an off-shoulder top with denim
Casual look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia never fails to impress her fans with her vacation style and we can’t wait for her to treat us with some vacay pictures with her kid
Vacay style
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She stunned her fans with a wraparound dress with neon heels
I ‘Purple’ you
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked stylish as she donned a maroon colour boho dress with matching heels
Boho babe
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looked breathtaking in this neutral-toned gown, which has a corset-like detailing
All hail the queen
The star dished out major boss lady vibes in a coat dress with knee-high boots
Boss lady
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia picked a multi-colour saree for an event and we can’t stop looking at her
Saree, not sorry
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This photo proves that Alia and Ranbir’s kid will have a lot of customised outfits
Beauty in black
