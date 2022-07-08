Heading 3

Proof Alia Bhatt would be a stylish mom

Anjali Sinha

JULY 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Mom-to-be looked gorgeous in this white saree with tiny, colourful polka dots detailing

Pristine in white

Alia’s style is all about minimalism which she carries with graces and this metallic saree is proof of it

Chic & classy

The Gully Boy actress definitely knows how to ace off-duty look as she donned an off-shoulder top with denim

Casual look

Alia never fails to impress her fans with her vacation style and we can’t wait for her to treat us with some vacay pictures with her kid

Vacay style

She stunned her fans with a wraparound dress with neon heels

I ‘Purple’ you

Alia looked stylish as she donned a maroon colour boho dress with matching heels

Boho babe

She looked breathtaking in this neutral-toned gown, which has a corset-like detailing

All hail the queen

The star dished out major boss lady vibes in a coat dress with knee-high boots

Boss lady

Alia picked a multi-colour saree for an event and we can’t stop looking at her

Saree, not sorry

This photo proves that Alia and Ranbir’s kid will have a lot of customised outfits

Beauty in black

