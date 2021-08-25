AUGUST 25, 2021
Proof that Disha Patani is a beach bum
Disha is seen taking some shade at the beach in a pink bikini teamed with a baby pink beach hat
Rolling around the hot sand with no care in the world is a therapy in itself
Disha Patani takes in the serendipity while being soaked in the ocean in a white bikini
Who doesn’t love collecting seashells at the beach? Disha is seen flaunting her prized possessions
Can we all take a moment to appreciate the perfection in this picture? Every bit of the photo is flawless
Disha is posing in a peach bikini teamed with a white sarong with her feet soaked in the warm sand
Disha gives us major aquaman feels as she is seen posing on a banana boat
Apart from soaking under the sun and relaxing on the sand, Disha also loves to take a swim underwater and make some fish friends!
We are so envious of Disha’s gorgeous bikini collection in a number of vibrant colours
Disha leaves her footprints behind on the sand as she takes a stroll on the beach
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla