Proof that Katrina Kaif is a beach bum Sep 02, 2021
Being a Cancerian, Katrina is a true water baby and loves to spend most of her free time around water and on the sand
Dressed in a rainbow swimsuit, Katrina completed what was missing from the clear sky
This picture of Katrina splishing and splashing in the water is sure to bring a smile on your face
If we could demonstrate the meaning of diva with just one picture, it would definitely be this one
Wearing a colourful monokini, Katrina is shining just as bright as the sun she has taken shade from
Katrina definitely cannot contain her excitement at the beach and neither can we
Everything about this picture is inexplicable and magical. Are we sure Katrina isn’t a Greek Goddess?
Katrina is seen enjoying a sunny day at the beach wearing an oversized shirt over her swimsuit
This fiery red bikini is really making us want to pack our swimsuits and take a trip to Maldives
Dressed in a grey spaghetti top and striped denim shorts, Katrina gave us major beachwear goals
Katrina loves the beach so much that her very first post on Instagram is this picture of her on the beach with her feet covered with sand
