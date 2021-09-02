Proof that Katrina Kaif is a beach bum

Being a Cancerian, Katrina is a true water baby and loves to spend most of her free time around water and on the sand

Dressed in a rainbow swimsuit, Katrina completed what was missing from the clear sky

This picture of Katrina splishing and splashing in the water is sure to bring a smile on your face

If we could demonstrate the meaning of diva with just one picture, it would definitely be this one
Wearing a colourful monokini, Katrina is shining just as bright as the sun she has taken shade from

Katrina definitely cannot contain her excitement at the beach and neither can we

Everything about this picture is inexplicable and magical. Are we sure Katrina isn’t a Greek Goddess?

Katrina is seen enjoying a sunny day at the beach wearing an oversized shirt over her swimsuit

This fiery red bikini is really making us want to pack our swimsuits and take a trip to Maldives

Dressed in a grey spaghetti top and striped denim shorts, Katrina gave us major beachwear goals

Katrina loves the beach so much that her very first post on Instagram is this picture of her on the beach with her feet covered with sand

