Proof Parineeti Chopra
is a water baby
Anjali Sinha
NOV 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Calm and composed
Parineeti calmly enjoys the breeze and soaks in the sun on a boat
Marine life
The actress loves underwater diving and often goes for one during her trips
Hello miss sunshine
She looks like a ray of sunshine as she poses in a yellow monokini
Ooh la la
The star looks smoking hot in red beachwear as she enjoys her time by the blue water
Beach babe
She looks cute in a black ensemble with a hat as she spends quality time in Maldives
Water baby
Parineeti looks happier when she spends her time in the ocean and we love this PIC!
Chill time
She is all smiles as she poses for the camera during one of her vacations
Middle of the Ocean
The Ishaqzaade actress makes the most of her time as she relaxes in the middle of the ocean
Floating breakfast
What is better than breakfast in bed? Breakfast in water! And, we love how Parineeti is enjoying it
She looks beach-ready as she dons a black monokini with a jacket and sunglasses
Beach ready
