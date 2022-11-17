Heading 3

Proof Parineeti Chopra

is a water baby

Anjali Sinha

NOV 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Calm and composed

Parineeti calmly enjoys the breeze and soaks in the sun on a boat

Video: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Marine life

The actress loves underwater diving and often goes for one during her trips

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Hello miss sunshine

She looks like a ray of sunshine as she poses in a yellow monokini

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Ooh la la

The star looks smoking hot in red beachwear as she enjoys her time by the blue water

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Beach babe

She looks cute in a black ensemble with a hat as she spends quality time in Maldives

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Water baby

Parineeti looks happier when she spends her time in the ocean and we love this PIC!

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Chill time

She is all smiles as she poses for the camera during one of her vacations

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Middle of the Ocean

The Ishaqzaade actress makes the most of her time as she relaxes in the middle of the ocean

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Floating breakfast

What is better than breakfast in bed? Breakfast in water! And, we love how Parineeti is enjoying it

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

She looks beach-ready as she dons a black monokini with a jacket and sunglasses

Beach ready

