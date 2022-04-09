Entertainment

Prerna Verma

APR 09, 2022

Proof that Ranbir Kapoor's a family man

Mumma’s jaane jigar

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Recently, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her posing with Ranbir as they were shooting for an ad. The actor loves being around his mother

New year celebration with family

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir can often be seen partying with his family. In this picture, we can see him posing with Alia Bhatt, mom, sister and her family

Ranbir Kapoor shares a great bond with his sister and like every sibling likes to trouble her

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Sibling love

This one is picture-perfect as late actor Rishi Kapoor too was present then. Ranbir along with his parents, sister and her daughter were clicked as they stepped out of a restaurant

Dinner time with the entire family

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir is a loving uncle to his niece and the trio looks amazing as they pose for the picture

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Loving uncle

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor makes it a point always to be a part of the Kapoor Christmas lunch that is attended by the entire family every year

The grand Kapoor Christmas lunch

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and his sister’s husband Bharat Sahni pose together while chilling

The boy gang

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir made sure to be there for his mom and dad whenever they needed them

Loving son

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

This one is from the new year celebration. At this celebration, even Alia Bhatt was present with the entire Kapoor family

Family time

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir posed with Alia and her mom and spent some good time with them

Chilling with to-be-mom-in-law

