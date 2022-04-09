Entertainment
Prerna Verma
APR 09, 2022
Proof that Ranbir Kapoor's a family man
Mumma’s jaane jigar
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Recently, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her posing with Ranbir as they were shooting for an ad. The actor loves being around his mother
New year celebration with family
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir can often be seen partying with his family. In this picture, we can see him posing with Alia Bhatt, mom, sister and her family
Ranbir Kapoor shares a great bond with his sister and like every sibling likes to trouble her
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Sibling love
This one is picture-perfect as late actor Rishi Kapoor too was present then. Ranbir along with his parents, sister and her daughter were clicked as they stepped out of a restaurant
Dinner time with the entire family
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir is a loving uncle to his niece and the trio looks amazing as they pose for the picture
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Loving uncle
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor makes it a point always to be a part of the Kapoor Christmas lunch that is attended by the entire family every year
The grand Kapoor Christmas lunch
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and his sister’s husband Bharat Sahni pose together while chilling
The boy gang
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir made sure to be there for his mom and dad whenever they needed them
Loving son
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
This one is from the new year celebration. At this celebration, even Alia Bhatt was present with the entire Kapoor family
Family time
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir posed with Alia and her mom and spent some good time with them
Chilling with to-be-mom-in-law
