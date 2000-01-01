Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

APR 06, 2022

 Proof that Ranveer Singh's husband goals

Hotness overload

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer and Deepika give hot couple vibes in this photo. The way Ranveer complements Deepika is worth mentioning here

Ranveer treats Deepika like a baby

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer shared this photo when Deepika turned a year older. Isn't he the cutest for sharing this childhood baby picture?

Ranveer wished Deepika on Christmas in the cutest way by hugging her

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

 Best Christmas Wish

The Padmaavat actors also hit the gym together and Deepika’s smile says it all

Workout buddies

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The way Ranveer looks at his ladylove says it all. Words cannot express his adoration for Deepika. He posted this photo on their second wedding anniversary

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Find someone who looks at you like this

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

He never misses a chance to hype up Deepika. They twinned in black for this photo

Only Love for 'Biwi No 1'

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Does this guy ever miss a chance to set the husband goal higher?

Peek-a-boo

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Deepika and Ranveer’s love story has to be their fans’ most favourite fairytale

Our most favourite fairytale

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Look at how he is cherishing and admiring Deepika’s presence and she is also enjoying his company

Two heads, one heart

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer always encourages and supports Deepika

P.S. I Love You

