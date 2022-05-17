TELEVISION

Proof that Rubina Dilaik is a foodie

Love for Chaat papdi

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

In the video, Rubina Dilaik's love for chaat papdi is quite evident from her lit up face. She is seen at her hometown Simla as she enjoys dahi chaat papdi with her sister

Healthy breakfast

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress has shared the pictures from her recent trips with her family. She is seen relishing a tasty and healthy breakfast comprising a variety of fruits

Rubina Dilaik is very fond of Maggi and she enjoys it the most during her treks for exploring the natural beauty of Himachal

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Enjoying Maggi on hills

Rubina Dilaik loves to eat cake and in the video, she can be seen enjoying it in a new style inside a champagne cake

Eating cake

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Relishing burger 

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is seen enjoying burger and fries after planning to eat healthy meals

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina likes to snack on chips when she is travelling and her happiness in this photo is surely priceless

Chips cravings

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The picture is from her trip to beaches, as she enjoys a delicious dinner with a variety of seafood items on her plate

Seafood platter

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The Bigg Boss 15 winner is also a very good cook and she is seen enjoying some homemade tasty and healthy laddoos

Homemade laddoos

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik is very health conscious. She prefers to make food that is healthy as well as tasty. Here she has made yummy watermelon fritters for hubby Abhinav Shukla

Watermelon fritters

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

In the picture, she has shared a glimpse of Himachal's local dish Sidoo, which she is relishing with joy

Himachal local cuisine 

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik flaunted her cooking skills as made Jalebis at home and relished them with her hubby during the lockdown period

Relishing jalebi

