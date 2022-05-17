TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 16, 2022
Proof that Rubina Dilaik is a foodie
Love for Chaat papdi
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
In the video, Rubina Dilaik's love for chaat papdi is quite evident from her lit up face. She is seen at her hometown Simla as she enjoys dahi chaat papdi with her sister
Healthy breakfast
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress has shared the pictures from her recent trips with her family. She is seen relishing a tasty and healthy breakfast comprising a variety of fruits
Rubina Dilaik is very fond of Maggi and she enjoys it the most during her treks for exploring the natural beauty of Himachal
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Enjoying Maggi on hills
Rubina Dilaik loves to eat cake and in the video, she can be seen enjoying it in a new style inside a champagne cake
Eating cake
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Relishing burger
Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is seen enjoying burger and fries after planning to eat healthy meals
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina likes to snack on chips when she is travelling and her happiness in this photo is surely priceless
Chips cravings
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The picture is from her trip to beaches, as she enjoys a delicious dinner with a variety of seafood items on her plate
Seafood platter
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The Bigg Boss 15 winner is also a very good cook and she is seen enjoying some homemade tasty and healthy laddoos
Homemade laddoos
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik is very health conscious. She prefers to make food that is healthy as well as tasty. Here she has made yummy watermelon fritters for hubby Abhinav Shukla
Watermelon fritters
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
In the picture, she has shared a glimpse of Himachal's local dish Sidoo, which she is relishing with joy
Himachal local cuisine
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik flaunted her cooking skills as made Jalebis at home and relished them with her hubby during the lockdown period
Relishing jalebi
