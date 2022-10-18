Proof that Sushmita Sen is a water baby
Riding the waves
Look at Sushmita speed boating like a pro in the beautiful ocean.
Scuba diving
Here’s Sushmita enjoying the underwaters in this video.
Breathtaking view
Sushmita poses wearing a black swimsuit in the infinity pool and the view is breathtaking.
Beauty in white
Can you decide what is a better view in this picture?
Sailing amidst nature often puts you in a good mood and Sushmita does that here.
Poser diva
Pool time
Who would want to come out of the pool if the view is so magnificent?
Lost in the world
Imagine lying under the open sky with a fabulous sea on one side and the pool on the other.
Boss babe
Sushmita slays in this black tankini as she poses while overlooking the beautiful ocean view.
Enjoying every bit of life
Sushmita looks stylish as she poses wearing a cream tracksuit on a cruise.
Enjoying the mystical dawn
Sushmita is living her best life and this picture proves it.
