Proof that Sushmita Sen is a water baby

Prerna Verma

OCT 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Riding the waves

Look at Sushmita speed boating like a pro in the beautiful ocean.

Video: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Scuba diving

Here’s Sushmita enjoying the underwaters in this video.

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Breathtaking view

Sushmita poses wearing a black swimsuit in the infinity pool and the view is breathtaking.

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Beauty in white

Can you decide what is a better view in this picture?

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Sailing amidst nature often puts you in a good mood and Sushmita does that here.

Poser diva

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Pool time

Who would want to come out of the pool if the view is so magnificent?

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Lost in the world

Imagine lying under the open sky with a fabulous sea on one side and the pool on the other.

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Boss babe

Sushmita slays in this black tankini as she poses while overlooking the beautiful ocean view.

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Enjoying every bit of life

Sushmita looks stylish as she poses wearing a cream tracksuit on a cruise.

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Enjoying the mystical dawn

Sushmita is living her best life and this picture proves it.

