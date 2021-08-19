AUGUST 20, 2021
Proof that Vaani Kapoor loves to travel
Standing in the middle of nowhere just staring at nature’s beauty while the cool breeze caresses your face - absolutely magical!
We can totally understand Vaani’s state of mind as she stares into serendipity while the river flows gently
A pool right in the middle of all this greenery is definitely something a girl would admire!
Vaani believes that the grass is greener wherever you are and this picture is proof
Vaani is enjoying her‘soak under the sun’ moment while lying on the beautiful muddy ground
Even we would have hopped onto that private jet for a nature-filled holiday
With her head in the clouds, heart in the wind and feet firmly planted on the ground, Vaani is enjoying every bit of her surroundings
Vaani states that even though she has a stormy mind, she is still in the state of tranquility!
Looks like Vaani loves to wander where the Wifi is weak!
Everything about this picture is magical! We love how Vaani’s neon swimsuit is complementing the earthy tones of nature
