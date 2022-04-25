Entertainment
Prerna Verma
APR 26, 2022
Proof Vicky Kaushal makes hearts flutter
That glare pierces your heart
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
How can you not fall for someone who looks at you like this?
Those abs!
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and he sure knows how to make his fans go gaga
Vicky looks handsome in this tanned look as he poses for a selfie with the sun shining bright on his face
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Sun-kissed!
Vicky in his black shades looks like a million bucks in this monochrome pic. Do not miss his messy hair look that adds to his charm
The messy look
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
There is nothing hotter than a guy who loves and prioritises his family
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Family guy
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky is seen flaunting his infectious smile
Smile as bright as the morning sun
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Irrespective of the diet and stringent workout regime there is always space for 1 laddoo. And that smile on Vicky’s face on having a laddoo is priceless
Dil se foodie
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky is rooted in his traditions and it is evident in his pictures. Look at him slay in this traditional outfit
Desi at heart
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky is literally setting the pool on fire with his swag and style
The water baby
Video: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
There is a spiritual side to Vicky as well. He is seen offering prayers while taking a dip in the holy Ganga river
Spiritual
