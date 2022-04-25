Entertainment

Prerna Verma 

APR 26, 2022

Proof Vicky Kaushal makes hearts flutter

That glare pierces your heart

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

How can you not fall for someone who looks at you like this?

Those abs!

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram 

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and he sure knows how to make his fans go gaga

Vicky looks handsome in this tanned look as he poses for a selfie with the sun shining bright on his face

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Sun-kissed!

Vicky in his black shades looks like a million bucks in this monochrome pic. Do not miss his messy hair look that adds to his charm

The messy look

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

There is nothing hotter than a guy who loves and prioritises his family

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Family guy

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky is seen flaunting his infectious smile

Smile as bright as the morning sun

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Irrespective of the diet and stringent workout regime there is always space for 1 laddoo. And that smile on Vicky’s face on having a laddoo is priceless

Dil se foodie

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky is rooted in his traditions and it is evident in his pictures. Look at him slay in this traditional outfit

Desi at heart

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky is literally setting the pool on fire with his swag and style

The water baby

Video: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

There is a spiritual side to Vicky as well. He is seen offering prayers while taking a dip in the holy Ganga river

Spiritual

