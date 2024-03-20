Heading 3
March 20, 2024
PSSI 2024: Who won what?
Ranbir Kapoor bagged the Best Actor (Male) - Popular Choice at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards for his performance in Animal
Best Actor (Male)
- Popular Choice
Image Credits: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani bagged the Best Actor (Female) - Popular Choice at PSSI 2024 for her outstanding performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha
Image Credits: Pinkvilla
Best Actor (Female) - Popular Choice
Vikrant Massey lifted the trophy of Best Actor (Male) - Jury's choice for his brilliant performance in 12th Fail
Image Credits: Pinkvilla
Best Actor (Male) - Jury's Choice
Medha Shankr won the Best Actor (Female) - Jury's Choice at PSSI 2024 for her performance in 12th Fail
Best Actor (Female) - Jury’s Choice
Image Credits: Pinkvilla
Bobby Deol bagged the award for his ruthless portrayal of the villain in Animal
Best Actor in A Negative Role
Image Credits: Pinkvilla
OMG 2 bagged Best Film - Popular Choice, 12th Fail lifted the trophy for Best Film - Jury’s Choice, while Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai bagged Best OTT Film
Best Film
Image Credits: Pinkvilla
Atlee won the Best Director - Popular Choice for Jawan while Karan Johar bagged the Best Director - Jury's Choice for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Director
Image Credits: Pinkvilla
Dilip Joshi won Best Actor (Male) - TV for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah while Rupali Ganguli bagged Best Actor (Female) - TV for Anupamaa
Best Actor Male & Female - TV
Image Credits: Pinkvilla
Star of the Year
Image Credits: Pinkvilla
Rani Mukerji lifted the trophy of Star of the Year for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway
Entertainer of the Decade
Image Credits: Pinkvilla
Akshay Kumar bagged the Entertainer of the Decade award at PSSI 2024
