March 20, 2024

PSSI 2024: Who won what? 


Ranbir Kapoor bagged the Best Actor (Male) - Popular Choice at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards for his performance in Animal 

Best Actor (Male)
- Popular Choice 

Kiara Advani bagged the Best Actor (Female) - Popular Choice at PSSI 2024 for her outstanding performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha 

Best Actor (Female) - Popular Choice 

Vikrant Massey lifted the trophy of Best Actor (Male) - Jury's choice for his brilliant performance in 12th Fail 

Best Actor (Male) - Jury's Choice

Medha Shankr won the Best Actor (Female) - Jury's Choice at PSSI 2024 for her performance in 12th Fail 

Best Actor (Female) - Jury’s Choice 

Bobby Deol bagged the award for his ruthless portrayal of the villain in Animal 

Best Actor in A Negative Role 

OMG 2 bagged Best Film - Popular Choice, 12th Fail lifted the trophy for Best Film - Jury’s Choice, while Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai bagged Best OTT Film

Best Film

Atlee won the Best Director - Popular Choice for Jawan while Karan Johar bagged the Best Director - Jury's Choice for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 

Best Director

Dilip Joshi won Best Actor (Male) - TV for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah while Rupali Ganguli bagged Best Actor (Female) - TV for Anupamaa

Best Actor Male & Female - TV

Star of the Year

Rani Mukerji lifted the trophy of Star of the Year for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway

Entertainer of the Decade 

Akshay Kumar bagged the Entertainer of the Decade award at PSSI 2024 

