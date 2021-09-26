sept 26, 2021

Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda are absolute goals

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat starred together for the first time in the 2018 film Veerey Ki wedding, and everyone loved them

They later starred in Anees Bazmee's 2019 film Pagalpanti. However, the movie failed to do well at the box office

Pulkit  and Kriti  have been close friends since Pagalpanti’s filming first commenced. They were then rumoured to be a couple

After months of denying rumours about their relationship,Kriti acknowledged dating her lovely co-star, Pulkit

Since then, the couple has been posting romantic pictures of themselves on social media, and they are adored by the public

Kriti told a national daily that she wanted to convey to herparents first before telling the rest of the world about herlove affair with Pulkit

 The gorgeous pair most recently appeared in Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial Taish, which was released in 2020. The film was an OTT release

The duo has been quite open about their relationship lately, and fans eagerly wait to see photos of them together

For more updates on Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here