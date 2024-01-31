Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 31, 2024
Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda’s Roka
The couple’s love story began on the sets of Pagalpanti in 2019, where they shared the screen with each other
On-screen couple
Image source- pulkitsamrat
Amidst the shooting of Pagalpanti, there was a lot of buzz about them dating
Image source- pulkitsamrat
On-set dating buzz
After months of dating rumors, Kriti Kharbanda confirmed her relationship in promotional interviews for Pagalpanti
Image source- pulkitsamrat
Confirmation
The actress revealed that she wanted her family to know first stating her decision to keep the relationship private
Keeping it private
Image source- pulkitsamrat
The adorable couple never misses a chance to post their love online, posting their cute pictures, and romantic dates
Cute PDA
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
The couple’s sweet birthday posts for each other go from silly to expressing deep love in captions
Birthday Love
Image source- pulkitsamrat
Their love has grown from private vacations to family time enjoying festivals and holidays together
Family time together
Image source- pulkitsamrat
Engagement
Image source- kriti.kharbanda
After dating for four years, the couple has seemingly got engaged, taking a big step towards their forever journey
A close friend of the couple took to her Instagram to share a string of photos of Pulkit and Kriti, from their roka ceremony, flaunting their rings
Roka ceremony
Image source- pinkvilla
Fans excitement
Image source- pulkitsamrat
Fans can’t wait for the couple to get married creating a buzz on the social media
