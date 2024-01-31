Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 31, 2024

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda’s Roka 

The couple’s love story began on the sets of Pagalpanti in 2019, where they shared the screen with each other

On-screen couple

Image source- pulkitsamrat

Amidst the shooting of Pagalpanti, there was a lot of buzz about them dating

Image source- pulkitsamrat

On-set dating buzz

After months of dating rumors, Kriti Kharbanda confirmed her relationship in promotional interviews for Pagalpanti

Image source- pulkitsamrat

Confirmation

The actress revealed that she wanted her family to know first stating her decision to keep the relationship private

Keeping it private

Image source- pulkitsamrat

The adorable couple never misses a chance to post their love online, posting their cute pictures, and romantic dates

 Cute PDA

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

The couple’s sweet birthday posts for each other go from silly to expressing deep love in captions

 Birthday Love

Image source- pulkitsamrat

Their love has grown from private vacations to family time enjoying festivals and holidays together

Family time together

Image source- pulkitsamrat

Engagement

Image source- kriti.kharbanda

After dating for four years, the couple has seemingly got engaged, taking a big step towards their forever journey 

A close friend of the couple took to her Instagram to share a string of photos of Pulkit and Kriti, from their roka ceremony, flaunting their rings

Roka ceremony

Image source- pinkvilla

Fans excitement

Image source- pulkitsamrat

Fans can’t wait for the couple to get married creating a buzz on the social media

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here