oct 30, 2021
Puneeth Rajkumar: All you need to know
Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was born in Chennai to the legendary actor, Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. He was the youngest of their five children
He made his acting debut as a child artist in the 1976 thriller, 'Premada Kanike', with his father, Dr. Rajkumar
At the age of 10, the late actor won a National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role in the Kannada film, 'Bettada Hoovu'
He has also received the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Artist for his acting in 'Chalisuva Modagalu' and 'Eradu Nakshatragalu'
In the 2002 film, Appu, he made his acting debut as a lead. It was a box office success
The superstar's mother, Parvathamma Rajkumar, has produced a couple of his films
Every year on his birthday, fans flocked to his house and he used to celebrate his birthday with them
He is noted for his outstanding humanitarian endeavours and is said to be the patron of 26 orphanages, 15 free schools, 16 old age homes and 19 Goshalas
With blockbuster films, he has proven his prowess as an actor. He was one of the celebrated stars in the South film industry
The actor took his last breath on October 29th and after his demise, his eyes were donated. His journey came to an end with a vision for someone else and it was truly awe-inspiring and remarkable
