Puneeth Rajkumar’s dad Rajkumar was a legendary actor in Kannada. Being the youngest of five children born, Puneeth was pampered and loved by his family the most.
The perfect Rajkumar brothers. Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar posed with his elder brother. The trio are super close to each other.
The brothers' duo share a quite lovely relationship, which is like a father and son bond as Shivaraj is elder than Prithviraj by 13 years.
A perfect and rare pic of Puneeth Rajkumar with his family is a total throwback gem.
Puneeth and his father Rajkumar at Niagara Falls. The adorable father-son duo.
What an adorable child Puneeth was, we can’t take our eyes.
Puneeth as a child artist and as a young boy, recreating a pic with veteran actress Saroja Devi. A fine actor always.
Puneeth and his wife's Ashwini love story is simple yet heartwarming. They met in Gym and clicked immediately, from friends to husband and wife, their journey was nothing less magical. They married on December 1, 1999, after two years of courtship.
Puneeth has two precious daughters- elder daughter Drithi is pursuing her undergraduate studies in New York, while the younger, Vanditha, is in Class 10. His daughter's beak down at his funeral has broken many hearts. The actor's daughters were eye to his life.
