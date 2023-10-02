Heading 3
Pushpa-Animal: Films Mahesh Babu rejected
Touted as one of the finest actors in the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu carries a wide fan following across the world
Mahesh Babu
Image: IMDb
His last release was Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It was a decent affair at the box office
Last Release
Image: IMDb
Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the highly anticipated action drama film Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas
Image: IMDb
Immediate Next
Further, he is headlining SS Rajamouli's globe-trotting action adventure film. It is likely to go on floors in 2024
Image: IMDb
SSMB29
Although, the actor has declined several movies that went on to become so popular. Take a look:
Rejected Popular Movies
Image: IMDb
Idiot
Image: IMDb
It is a 2002 released action rom-com film, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was initially offered to Mahesh Babu. But, he turned down the role due to unknown reasons. Later, Ravi Teja bagged the film and it went on to become a massive success
Leader
Image: IMDb
The 2010 political drama was initially offered to Mahesh Babu, who reportedly turned it down due to the extensive physical transformation that was required for the role. Later, Rana Daggubati did the film and it turned out as a big winner
Ghajini
Image: IMDb
The 2005 released action film, Ghajini was first offered to Mahesh Babu but he rejected it for unknown reasons. The role later went to Suriya and became a cult in his filmography. Aamir Khan did its Hindi remake in Hindi in 2008
Mahesh Babu was also offered to play the lead in the 2021 released Pan-India venture, Pushpa. He rejected the movie on creative issues. Later on, Allu Arjun did it and won a National Award for his performance in the film
Pushpa
Image: IMDb
Animal is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Surprisingly, it was first offered to Mahesh Babu. However, he declined it as the dark nature of the character did not align with the actor’s personal beliefs. It is set to release on December 1st, 2023
Animal
Image: IMDb
