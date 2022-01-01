Heading 3

SEPT 09, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Pre-Queen Days

This photo of Queen Elizabeth is from when she was Princess Elizabeth and it's evident from this how the royal always had a love for horses

Image: Getty Images

Gorgeous Portrait

This photo showcases Queen Elizabeth writing at her desk in Windsor Castle. The stunning photo is dated back to 1944

Image: Getty Images

Royal Siblings

Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret can be seen decked up in beautiful gowns in this 1944 click taken at Windsor Castle

Image: Getty Images

With Prince Philip

This photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip from their younger days will surely melt your heart. The late royal couple share sweet smiles in this iconic click

Image: Getty Images

Queen's Cape Town Broadcast

This photo captures an important moment in Queen Elizabeth's life on her 21st birthday, she pledged her service to the British Commonwealth and Empire

Image: Getty Images

Wedding Photo

This stunning photo of Queen Elizabeth from her wedding day with Prince Philip captures her in her bridal gown. The couple had tied the knot in 1957

Image: Getty Images

Guide Uniform

This photo captures the monarch from her younger days as Princess Elizabeth posing in her girl guide uniform in Frogmore, Windsor, England on April 11, 1942

Image: Getty Images

Royal Visit

Queen Elizabeth was doing her royal duties before she ascended the throne and this photo is from her visit to International Wool Secretariat Exhibition in 1948

Image: Getty Images

International Horse Show

This photo captures Queen Elizabeth from her attendance at the International Horse Show, on 24th July 1951

Image: Getty Images

Canada Visit

This 1951 click showcases Princess Elizabeth smiling wide during her appearance at the state banquet at Rideau Hall, Ottawa, during a State Visit to Canada

