Pre-Queen Days
This photo of Queen Elizabeth is from when she was Princess Elizabeth and it's evident from this how the royal always had a love for horses
Gorgeous Portrait
This photo showcases Queen Elizabeth writing at her desk in Windsor Castle. The stunning photo is dated back to 1944
Royal Siblings
Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret can be seen decked up in beautiful gowns in this 1944 click taken at Windsor Castle
With Prince Philip
This photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip from their younger days will surely melt your heart. The late royal couple share sweet smiles in this iconic click
Queen's Cape Town Broadcast
This photo captures an important moment in Queen Elizabeth's life on her 21st birthday, she pledged her service to the British Commonwealth and Empire
Wedding Photo
This stunning photo of Queen Elizabeth from her wedding day with Prince Philip captures her in her bridal gown. The couple had tied the knot in 1957
Guide Uniform
This photo captures the monarch from her younger days as Princess Elizabeth posing in her girl guide uniform in Frogmore, Windsor, England on April 11, 1942
Royal Visit
Queen Elizabeth was doing her royal duties before she ascended the throne and this photo is from her visit to International Wool Secretariat Exhibition in 1948
International Horse Show
This photo captures Queen Elizabeth from her attendance at the International Horse Show, on 24th July 1951
Canada Visit
This 1951 click showcases Princess Elizabeth smiling wide during her appearance at the state banquet at Rideau Hall, Ottawa, during a State Visit to Canada
