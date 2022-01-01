Queen Elizabeth's
Royal Family tributes
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
King Charles III
King Charles III addressed the death of Queen Elizabeth in a moving statement as he said, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me."
Image: Getty Images
Queen Consort
Queen Consort Camilla remembered her late mother-in-law's unforgettable smile and "blue eyes" in a special tribute for the late monarch
Image: Getty Images
Prince Harry
Prince Harry called his grandmother the "guiding compass" for many thanks to her commitment to service and duty and said that he was forever grateful to her
Image: Getty Images
Prince William
Prince William paid a moving tribute to the Queen as he remembered, "She was by my side at my happiest moments, and she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”
Image: Getty Images
Princess Anne
Princess Anne in her heartfelt tribute to her mother mentioned, "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."
Image: Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York described Queen Elizabeth as an "incredible" mother-in-law as she mourned the loss of the late monarch
Image: Getty Images
Eugenie and Beatrice
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice released a joint statement to honour the Queen and described her as, "Our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs."
Image: Getty Images
Prince Edward
Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth's youngest son honoured his late mother in an emotional tribute and said her passing has left an "unimaginable void in our lives."
Image: Getty Images
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew mourned the loss of his mother and said in a statement, "Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence, I will treasure forever."
Image: Getty Images
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi expressed he was "brokenhearted" over Queen's passing in an Instagram tribute for her
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nick Jonas' best husband moments