Surabhi Redkar

April 21, 2022

Queen Elizabeth's family moments 

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Image: Getty Images

The royal couple had been married for 73 years before Prince Philip's tragic passing last year. This photo perfectly captures their mutual respect and adoration they had for each other

Kate Middleton has formed a close bond with Queen Elizabeth and the monarch is known to trust and admire her granddaughter-in-law for her commitment to her royal duties

Image: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth’s bond with Kate Middleton

The Queen is close with her eldest son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. She has also approved the Duchess of Cornwall to be made Queen consort after her passing

Queen's bond with Prince Charles

Image: Getty Images

Despite their royal exit, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle still hold a special place in the Queen's heart. The couple is also known to have the highest respect for her

Image: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle

Image: Getty Images

It has been reported by several royal experts that Prince Andrew has been Queen Elizabeth's favourite child and the Queen seems to have stood by him in all his controversies

Queen's beloved son

Image: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William share an extremely close bond and it's no surprise that the monarch sees great potential in the Duke of Cambridge's future as an heir to the throne

Queen with her grandson

Image: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is known to attend several events with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who are deemed to be changing the face of monarchy for the modern times

Queen and the Cambridges

Image: Getty Images

This old photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip from their early days captures their young parents side with Prince Charles and Princess Anne

Queen and Prince Philip's throwback 

Image: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth married Prince Philip on November 20, 1947, at  Westminster Abbey. This black and white photo is from the day she walked down the aisle

Queen Elizabeth's wedding

Image: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip last made their Berlin visit for a royal tour back in 2015. This photo is from the couple's attendance at the state banquet

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's tour

